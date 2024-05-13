Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty in red amid weakness among Asian indices
Stock market LIVE updates, Monday, May 13, 2024: Asian markets were lower on Monday led by Shanghai Composite (down 0.7 per cent), Hang Seng (down 0.5 per cent)
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates, May 13: After last week's drubbing over lower voter turn out during the first three phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Indian markets will track the fourth phase of the voting, to be held on Monday, May 13.
That apart, the domestic consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for April, along with the March quarter (Q4FY24) results of India Inc, and FII flows will guide the market sentiment today.
At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 55 points at 22,085 levels.
New listing
Shares of Indegene will debut on the stock markets on Monday, May 13.
The company has fixed the issue price as Rs 490. The grey market premium (GMP), meanwhile, stands at Rs 290, suggesting a listing gain of over 60 per cent.
Q4FY24 results today
Aarti Pharmalabs, Aditya Birla Capital, Alembic, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp, BLS E-Services, Cera Sanitaryware, Chalet Hotels, DLF, Ethos, Electrosteel Castings, GIC Housing Finance, INOX India, Jindal Steel and Power, C.E. Info Systems, Sanofi India, Tube Investments of India, UPL, Varun Beverages, and Zomato will report their Q4FY24 results on Monday, May 13.
Global markets
Asian markets were lower on Monday led by Shanghai Composite (down 0.7 per cent), Hang Seng (down 0.5 per cent), Nikkei, and Kospi (0.3 per cent each), and ASX200 (0.12 per cent).
Last Friday, the Dow Jonee index added 0.32 per cent on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite inched lower by 0.03 per cent
8:21 AM
Eicher Motors, BoI, Piramal Pharma among seven stocks to track on May 13
Eicher Motors
The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,070 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24), on the back of higher sales, from Rs 906 crore in the same period last year. The company’s total revenue jumped 12 per cent to Rs 4,256 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24 compared to Rs 3,804 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23. Additionally, Royal Enfield sold 2,27,925 motorcycles in the fourth quarter, up 6 per cent from 2,14,685 units in the year-ago period. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stocks to watch on May 13: BEML, JK Cement, Zydus Life, ITDC
Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)
BEML's Q4 earnings showcased strong growth, with net profit soaring 62.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 256.8 crore. Revenue also witnessed a healthy uptick of 9.1 per cent to Rs 1,513.7 crore. Ebitda surged 29.2 per cent to Rs 370.4 crore, with an improvement in margin to 24.5 per cent from 20.7 per cent year-on-year basis (Y-o-Y). READ MORE
8:14 AM
Nifty 50 staging rebound on charts in near term, buy dips; key levels here
These levels are crucial as they indicate areas where buying interest could potentially emerge, contributing to a bounce in prices. Given the oversold nature of the index and the presence of strong support levels, the recommended trading strategy for traders would be to consider buying the index and its constituents. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stocks to Buy: Here's why Anand Rathi suggests HAL, Titan, Aegis Logistics
Titan
Since reaching its peak around the Rs 3,800 mark on April 1, 2024, the market has experienced a significant downturn, with a decline of nearly 600 points, translating to a 16 per cent loss in price. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Pre-market: Nifty key levels; Stocks to react to Q4 nos, IIP data on May 13
Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been aggressively building short positions and liquidating existing long positions in Nifty Futures as the long short ratio stood at 33 per cent on May 09. READ MORE
8:04 AM
ALERT :: GIFT Nifty down 37 points
>> GIFT Nifty index is quoting over 30 points lower at 22,103 level
8:00 AM
ALERT :: Australian govt expects central bank's inflation target will be met by year-end
>> The Australian government expects inflation to be in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2%-3% target range by the end of 2024, Reuters reported.
>> Australia’s government is set to announce the federal budget on Tuesday.
Source: Agencies
7:56 AM
ALERT :: Chinese markets drag as April inflation comes in slightly higher than expected
>> Consumer prices in China rose at a faster pace than expected, with the consumer price index in April recording a 0.3% increase year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday showed.
>> This was higher than the 0.2% forecast by a Reuters poll of economists, and more than the 0.1% rise seen in March.
>> Separately, China’s producer price index fell 2.5% compared to April last year, compared to a 2.8% decline in the previous month.
Source: CNBC
7:53 AM
Asian market check :: All indices edge lower led by China
7:50 AM
Wall Street check :: Indices ended mixed last Friday
7:39 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Track all the latest, market-related updates here.
First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:49 AM IST