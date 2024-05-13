Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty in red amid weakness among Asian indices

Stock market LIVE updates, May 13: After last week's drubbing over lower voter turn out during the first three phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Indian markets will track the fourth phase of the voting, to be held on Monday, May 13.



That apart, the domestic consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for April, along with the March quarter (Q4FY24) results of India Inc, and FII flows will guide the market sentiment today.



At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 55 points at 22,085 levels.



New listing

Shares of Indegene will debut on the stock markets on Monday, May 13.



The company has fixed the issue price as Rs 490. The grey market premium (GMP), meanwhile, stands at Rs 290, suggesting a listing gain of over 60 per cent.



Q4FY24 results today

Aarti Pharmalabs, Aditya Birla Capital, Alembic, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp, BLS E-Services, Cera Sanitaryware, Chalet Hotels, DLF, Ethos, Electrosteel Castings, GIC Housing Finance, INOX India, Jindal Steel and Power, C.E. Info Systems, Sanofi India, Tube Investments of India, UPL, Varun Beverages, and Zomato will report their Q4FY24 results on Monday, May 13.



Global markets

Asian markets were lower on Monday led by Shanghai Composite (down 0.7 per cent), Hang Seng (down 0.5 per cent), Nikkei, and Kospi (0.3 per cent each), and ASX200 (0.12 per cent).

Last Friday, the Dow Jonee index added 0.32 per cent on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite inched lower by 0.03 per cent