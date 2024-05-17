Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Mid, SmallCap indices rally even as benchmarks lag; M&M zooms 7%, Kaynes Tech 11%
Stock Market LIVE: Mid, SmallCap indices rally even as benchmarks lag; M&M zooms 7%, Kaynes Tech 11%

Stock market LIVE updates on May 17, 2024: Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG index fell 0.4 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank index (0.3 per cent)

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
9:50 AM

NSE, BSE special mkt session on Saturday, May 18: Check timing, price bands

9:40 AM

Gold has major resistance at 74,500, buy the dips in near-term: Sharekhan

9:35 AM

BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: Indian Hume zooms 17%, Titagarh up 6%; Sanghvi Movers dips 6%

9:32 AM

BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Crompton Greaves zooms 10%; ConcOr, voltas top losers

9:26 AM

Broader market check:: MidCap, SmallCap indices manage to hold steady gains

9:21 AM

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: M&M soars 6%; Axis Bank, Asian Paints in red

9:17 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex slips into red after a quiet start

8:59 AM

Stocks to keep on your radar on May 17: IIFL Securities, Prince Pipes, KIMS

8:53 AM

RIL, Adani Ports, Vi, Biocon, CONCOR among nine stocks to track on May 17

8:39 AM

Stock market trading guide for today: Nifty, Go Digit IPO, Dow Jones

8:34 AM

ALERT :: GIFT Nifty futures suggest flat-to-positive start

8:30 AM

Gold, silver and platinum’s red-hot rally still has further to go

8:08 AM

ALERT :: China retail sales, investment data miss expectations in April

9:50 AM

NSE, BSE special mkt session on Saturday, May 18: Check timing, price bands

NSE, BSE special trading session on May 18: Indian stock markets will remain open on Saturday, May 18, 2024, as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have scheduled a special trading session, in the equity and equity derivatives segments, to evaluate their disaster preparedness in the event of major disruptions. READ MORE


9:44 AM

ALERT:: Crompton Greaves zooms 13% post Q4 results

The company on Thursday reported 1.4 per cent growth in Q4 net at Rs 133.43 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 from a year ago period.


9:40 AM

Gold has major resistance at 74,500, buy the dips in near-term: Sharekhan

The metal was changing hands at $2381 at the time of the MCX closing, which is down 0.20 per cent from Wednesday's closing level. READ MORE

9:35 AM

BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: Indian Hume zooms 17%, Titagarh up 6%; Sanghvi Movers dips 6%


9:32 AM

BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Crompton Greaves zooms 10%; ConcOr, voltas top losers


9:28 AM

Sectoral Movers:: Nifty Auto index surges 1.7%; Financials marginally down


9:26 AM

Broader market check:: MidCap, SmallCap indices manage to hold steady gains


9:21 AM

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: M&M soars 6%; Axis Bank, Asian Paints in red


9:19 AM

Opening Bell:: NSE Nifty 50 down 27 pts after a mildly positive start


9:17 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex slips into red after a quiet start


9:10 AM

ALERT:: Sensex up 50 pts in pre-open trades; Nifty holds 22,400

 

8:59 AM

Stocks to keep on your radar on May 17: IIFL Securities, Prince Pipes, KIMS

IIFL Securities :IIFL Securities’ profit more than doubled to Rs 180 crore, as compared to Rs 86.3 crore year-on-year. The company’s revenue soared 68.2 per cent to Rs 575.5 crore from Rs 342.1 crore in the previous year. Additionally, Ebitda surged to Rs 226 crore compared to Rs 92 crore year-on-year, resulting in a solid margin of 39.3 per cent versus 26.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 
Prince Pipes: The piper manufacturer’s net profit plunged 42 per cent to Rs 54.6 crore compared to Rs 94.1 crore year-on-year. Additionally, revenue fell 3.2 per cent to Rs 740.1 crore from Rs 764.4 crore in the previous year. Moreover, Ebitda witnessed a drop of 37.8 per cent to Rs 92.2 crore compared to Rs 148.3 crore year-on-year, resulting in a margin of 12.5 per cent versus 19.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year. READ MORE

8:53 AM

RIL, Adani Ports, Vi, Biocon, CONCOR among nine stocks to track on May 17

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Industries’ arm, Reliance Retail, has inked a pact with ASOS, a UK-based online fashion retailer, to boost its presence in India's retail market. This exclusive agreement across online and offline channels highlights Reliance's commitment to offering diverse retail experiences to Indian consumers.
 
Adani Ports:The company was excluded from Norway's Government Pension Fund due to concerns over human rights violations.  READ MORE

8:48 AM

Nifty IT rangebound, FMCG bullish in near term: Here's how to trade

Conversely, for selling near resistance, an entry point around 34,000 with a target of 33,000 is recommended, setting a stop-loss just above 34000 to limit potential losses.
 
Key levels to watch include the resistance at 34,000, with an extended target of 34,700 if a breakout occurs, and the support at 33,000, with a deeper support level at 32,500 if the index breaks below the consolidation range.  READ MORE

8:43 AM

F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends bull spread on Nifty50

Long build-up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where open interest rose by 2 per cent (Prov) with Nifty rising by 0.92 per cent. The short-term trend turned positive as Nifty closed above its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.
 
FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 0.38 levels(Wednesday) which in turn suggests a higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days. READ MORE

Stock market LIVE on Friday, May 18, 2024: Benchmark indices logged losses on Friday amid lack of decisive triggers for the markets, along with weakness in Asian indices.
The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 73,527, down 123 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty50 quoted at 22,371, down 33 points or 0.15 per cent. M&M rallies 7 per cnt on the Sensex, folowed by Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI, Kotak Bank, and Ultratech Cement. However, weighing on the index were losses in Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and HUL.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices started with 0.4 per cent gains each.
Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG index fell 0.4 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank index (0.3 per cent). On the flipside, the Nifty Auto idnx rallied 1.5 per cent.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

