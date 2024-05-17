Stock Market LIVE: Mid, SmallCap indices rally even as benchmarks lag; M&M zooms 7%, Kaynes Tech 11%

Stock market LIVE on Friday, May 18, 2024: Benchmark indices logged losses on Friday amid lack of decisive triggers for the markets, along with weakness in Asian indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 73,527, down 123 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty50 quoted at 22,371, down 33 points or 0.15 per cent. M&M rallies 7 per cnt on the Sensex, folowed by Tata Motors, Tata Steel, SBI, Kotak Bank, and Ultratech Cement. However, weighing on the index were losses in Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and HUL.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices started with 0.4 per cent gains each.

Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG index fell 0.4 per cent, followed by the Nifty Private Bank index (0.3 per cent). On the flipside, the Nifty Auto idnx rallied 1.5 per cent.