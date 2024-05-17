Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly positive, bucks weak trend in Asia; Voda Idea, Biocon in focus
Stock market LIVE updates on May 17,2024: Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower, after briefly jumping above 40,000 for the first time
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates on Friday, May 17, 2024: Gains on Dalal Street may remain capped on Friday if sombre mood across global equities, coupled with FII selling, persist.
At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 26 points at 22,478 levels.
This is against the trend seen among Asian peers where Kospi was down 0.6 per cent, and Nikkei, and ASX200 fell 0.5 per cent each.
Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower, after briefly jumping above 40,000 for the first time.
The 30-stock Dow ended the day down 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.21 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite finished the day 0.26 per cent lower.
Q4FY24 results today, May 17, 2024:
JSW Steel, Zydus Lifesciences, NHPC, Astral, Rail Vikas Nigam, Phoenix Mills, Balkrishna Industries, Global Health, Glaxosmithline Pharmaceutic, Delhivery, Bandhan Bank, Pfizer, Vinati Organics, Poly Medicure, Sobha, Zee Entertainment enterprises, Amber Enterprises, Varroc Engineering, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhanuka Agritec, Sudarshan Chemical, Godrej Industries, and Shipping Corp of India will report their March quarter (Q4FY24) results on Friday, May 17.
8:53 AM
RIL, Adani Ports, Vi, Biocon, CONCOR among nine stocks to track on May 17
Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Industries’ arm, Reliance Retail, has inked a pact with ASOS, a UK-based online fashion retailer, to boost its presence in India's retail market. This exclusive agreement across online and offline channels highlights Reliance's commitment to offering diverse retail experiences to Indian consumers.
Adani Ports:The company was excluded from Norway's Government Pension Fund due to concerns over human rights violations. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Nifty IT rangebound, FMCG bullish in near term: Here's how to trade
Conversely, for selling near resistance, an entry point around 34,000 with a target of 33,000 is recommended, setting a stop-loss just above 34000 to limit potential losses.
Key levels to watch include the resistance at 34,000, with an extended target of 34,700 if a breakout occurs, and the support at 33,000, with a deeper support level at 32,500 if the index breaks below the consolidation range. READ MORE
8:43 AM
F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends bull spread on Nifty50
Long build-up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where open interest rose by 2 per cent (Prov) with Nifty rising by 0.92 per cent. The short-term trend turned positive as Nifty closed above its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.
FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 0.38 levels(Wednesday) which in turn suggests a higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock market trading guide for today: Nifty, Go Digit IPO, Dow Jones
After yesterday’s extreme volatile session, the Nifty is likely to open marginally lower this morning as global mood seems tepid. At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,480, suggesting a likely marginal dip on the Nifty 50 index. READ MORE
8:34 AM
ALERT :: GIFT Nifty futures suggest flat-to-positive start
At 8:33 AM, GIFT Nifty was quoting at 22,477 levels, up 27 points
8:30 AM
Gold, silver and platinum’s red-hot rally still has further to go
>> Gold, silver and platinum prices have been on a tear so far this year, and strategists say the precious metals could continue to hit fresh record highs over the coming months.
>> Gold prices on Wednesday settled at their highest level in over three weeks on the news, while silver notched its highest level in more than three years and platinum climbed to a near one-year peak.
>> Strategists at Saxo Bank said in a recent research note that gold prices could soon test the $2,400 level, silver may climb as high as $30, while platinum has upside potential to reach $1,130.
>> Separately, analysts at ROTH Capital Partners have tipped gold and silver prices to push even higher over the coming months.
Source: CNBC
8:27 AM
Cryptocurrency Update :: Bitcoin falls 1%
8:24 AM
Commodity check :: Oil prices stay steady
8:20 AM
Dollar set for weekly drop on US slowdown signs
>> The dollar headed for its largest weekly fall versus the euro in two-and-a-half months on Friday as signs of cooling inflation and a softening US economy raised the prospect of rate cuts.
>> US retail sales were also flat in April and softer-than-expected, and manufacturing output unexpectedly fell.
>> Elsewhere, the euro is up 0.9% on the dollar this week; the Australian and New Zealand dollars are each up more than 1% on the US dollar this week; Sterling is up 1.1% this week to $1.2664; and the Japanese yen has been broadly steady at 155.48.
Source: Reuters
8:17 AM
US Fed remains cautious on cuts even as data improves
>> Comments from Fed officials including the vice chair of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, New York Fed President John Williams, acknowledged the positive turn this week when U.S. government agencies reported that consumer prices rose more slowly than expected in April, and that retail spending had not increased at all during the month in a possible sign consumers are pulling back.
>> But that hasn't yet prompted policymakers to say anything concrete about when rates might fall, indicating as did Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier in the week that while the baseline outlook remained for inflation to fall, they didn't trust it fully after three months in which inflation data disappointed.
>> In comments on CNBC on Thursday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the April retail sales number still means spending was growing at a "good" pace even if not a "great" one. But "to get to 2% sustainably it is going to take a little bit more time," he said.
>> Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she still regarded progress on inflation this year as "disappointing" and, pointing to a recent rise in public expectations about near-term inflation, added that if long-term expectations also begin to increase the Fed may need to be open to further rate increases.
Source: Reuters
8:14 AM
US index futures :: Futures mixed on Wall Street
8:11 AM
ALERT :: Japan’s central bank governor says there is 'no immediate plan' to sell ETF holdings
>> Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament that the central bank has no immediate plans to sell its ETF holdings.
>> In March, the BOJ dismantled its yield curve control policy and stopped its purchases of ETFs and Japanese REITs.
>> The BOJ has cumulative ETFs of 37.15 trillion yen ($238.92 billion), with an estimated market value of 71.3 trillion yen, according to financial information services website QUICK’s March report.
Source: Reuters
8:08 AM
ALERT :: China retail sales, investment data miss expectations in April
>> China reported data Friday that pointed to slower growth on the consumer side while industrial activity remained robust.
>> Retail sales rose by 2.3% in April from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was less than the 3.8% increase forecast by a Reuters poll, and slower than the 3.1% pace reported in March.
>> Industrial production rose by 6.7% in April from a year ago, beating expectations for 5.5% growth. That was also a marked pickup from 4.5% in March.
>> Fixed asset investment rose by 4.2% for the first four months of the year, lower than the 4.6% expected increase.
>> Fixed asset investment rose by 4.2% for the first four months of the year, lower than the 4.6% expected increase.
>> Real estate investment steepened its pace of decline, and was down 9.8% year-on-year for the first four months of 2024.
Source: CNBC
8:05 AM
Asian markets :: Kospi leads losses, Hang Seng off highs
8:03 AM
Wall Street :: Indices end off highs, Dow Jones tops 40,000 intraday
