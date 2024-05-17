Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly positive, bucks weak trend in Asia; Voda Idea, Biocon in focus

Stock Market LIVE updates on Friday, May 17, 2024: Gains on Dalal Street may remain capped on Friday if sombre mood across global equities, coupled with FII selling, persist.



At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 26 points at 22,478 levels.



This is against the trend seen among Asian peers where Kospi was down 0.6 per cent, and Nikkei, and ASX200 fell 0.5 per cent each.



Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower, after briefly jumping above 40,000 for the first time.



The 30-stock Dow ended the day down 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.21 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite finished the day 0.26 per cent lower.



Q4FY24 results today, May 17, 2024:

JSW Steel, Zydus Lifesciences, NHPC, Astral, Rail Vikas Nigam, Phoenix Mills, Balkrishna Industries, Global Health, Glaxosmithline Pharmaceutic, Delhivery, Bandhan Bank, Pfizer, Vinati Organics, Poly Medicure, Sobha, Zee Entertainment enterprises, Amber Enterprises, Varroc Engineering, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhanuka Agritec, Sudarshan Chemical, Godrej Industries, and Shipping Corp of India will report their March quarter (Q4FY24) results on Friday, May 17.