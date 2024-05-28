Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty tests 23,000; Nifty Metal top gainer

Sectoral trends :: Markets see near broad-based rally
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Maruti, Airtel, ITC cap upside
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty opens abouts 45 points higher
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex gains 168 pts in early deals, tests 75,550
9:10 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty stays below 23,000
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises nearly 200 pts
9:05 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.14/$ vs Monday's close of 83.13/$
8:58 AM
Crude oil strategy for May 28: WTI futures eye breakout above $80 hurdle
Crude oil prices started on a firm foot this week on renewed geo-political worries after the death of an Egyptian soldier in a clash with Israeli troops, alongside growing optimism of Opec+ extending their production to end of this year, when the group meets later this Sunday. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Modi's return will power defence, infra stocks: Motilal Oswal's Agrawal
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to power for a rare third consecutive term will boost shares of defence, infrastructure, railway and capital goods companies, the head of brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Investing for ultra-rich: Family offices are booming in Australia's Perth
Financial hubs such as Dubai, London, New York and Singapore have long dominated the rarefied world of family offices—outfits that typically cater to a single $100 million-plus client with services that can include managing money, taxes, charitable donations and even household help. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Asian shares drift after rally, Wall Street reopens amid rate cut bets
Asian shares held a mixed tone on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, as rising bets of an imminent European rate cut helped risk appetite ahead of some key inflation data. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Lok Sabha exit poll on June 01: Here's your stock market strategy handbook
Though the jury is still out on who will win the Lok Sabha 2024 elections in India and by how many seats to form the next government, the markets on their part have been volatile all through the seven phases of Lok Sabha polls. READ MORE
8:10 AM
NMDC, Dish TV, Adani Energy, SpiceJet among five stocks to watch on May 28
NMDC reported a significant downturn in net profit, which decreased by 37.8 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,412.7 crore in Q4FY24 compared to Rs 2,271.5 crore in the previous year. However, there was a positive growth trajectory in revenue, which rose by 10.9 per cent to Rs 6,489.3 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 5,851.4 crore year-on-year. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,720, silver up Rs 100 at Rs 93,100
The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,100. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Wall Street returns to T+1 stock trading after nearly a hundred years
The US stock market is finally as fast as it was about a hundred years ago. That was the last time share trades in New York settled in a single day, as they will from Tuesday under new Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The change, halving the time it takes to complete every transaction, also occurred in jurisdictions including Canada and Mexico on Monday. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty.Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher on Tuesday.
BSE Sensex opened 0.13 per cent or 99 points higher at 75,489.42 level, while NSE Nifty50 opened 0.26 per cent or 60 points higher at 22,992.30 levels.