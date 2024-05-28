Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty tests 23,000; Nifty Metal top gainer

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty.Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex opened 0.13 per cent or 99 points higher at 75,489.42 level, while NSE Nifty50 opened 0.26 per cent or 60 points higher at 22,992.30 levels.