Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty indicates higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets rangebound
Stock Market LIVE on May 28, 2024: Both the Sensex and Nifty achieved new record levels on Monday, with the S&P BSE Sensex surpassing the 76,000-mark, and Nifty50 surging to 23,110.80 levels
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty.
At 6:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive start, trading 40 points higher at 23,022 against Nifty futures.
At 6:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive start, trading 40 points higher at 23,022 against Nifty futures.
Both the Sensex and Nifty achieved new record levels on Monday, with the S&P BSE Sensex surpassing the 76,000-mark for the first time, hitting 76,009.68 levels, and the Nifty50 surging to 23,110.80 levels.
In Asia-Pacific markets, trading remained range-bound as ECB officials hinted at a potential rate cut. At 6:58 AM, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.14 per cent, while Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.15 per cent. Australia's ASX200, however, saw a slight decline of 0.03 per cent.
US markets were closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day.
In the domestic market, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 541.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 922.6, on Monday, May 27.
8:42 AM
Investing for ultra-rich: Family offices are booming in Australia's Perth
Financial hubs such as Dubai, London, New York and Singapore have long dominated the rarefied world of family offices—outfits that typically cater to a single $100 million-plus client with services that can include managing money, taxes, charitable donations and even household help. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Asian shares drift after rally, Wall Street reopens amid rate cut bets
Asian shares held a mixed tone on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, as rising bets of an imminent European rate cut helped risk appetite ahead of some key inflation data. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Lok Sabha exit poll on June 01: Here's your stock market strategy handbook
Though the jury is still out on who will win the Lok Sabha 2024 elections in India and by how many seats to form the next government, the markets on their part have been volatile all through the seven phases of Lok Sabha polls. READ MORE
8:10 AM
NMDC, Dish TV, Adani Energy, SpiceJet among five stocks to watch on May 28
NMDC reported a significant downturn in net profit, which decreased by 37.8 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,412.7 crore in Q4FY24 compared to Rs 2,271.5 crore in the previous year. However, there was a positive growth trajectory in revenue, which rose by 10.9 per cent to Rs 6,489.3 crore in Q4FY24 from Rs 5,851.4 crore year-on-year. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,720, silver up Rs 100 at Rs 93,100
The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,100. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Wall Street returns to T+1 stock trading after nearly a hundred years
The US stock market is finally as fast as it was about a hundred years ago. That was the last time share trades in New York settled in a single day, as they will from Tuesday under new Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The change, halving the time it takes to complete every transaction, also occurred in jurisdictions including Canada and Mexico on Monday. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stocks to watch on May 28: LIC, Natco Pharma, AstraZeneca India, Nalco
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 15.6 per cent year on year (YoY) increase in standalone net premium income, reaching Rs 1.52 lakh crore in Q4FY24 compared to Rs 1.32 lakh crore. Despite a slight dip in VNB margins to 17.2 per cent from 17.5 per cent, the annualised premium equivalent (APE) witnessed a 3 per cent YoY growth, totaling Rs 21,180 crore versus Rs 20,592 crore. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock market guide for May 28: Gift Nifty up, LIC in focus; Asian mood dull
Analysts have attributed the recent gains to better earnings growth, expectations of a revival in private capex and a moderation in FIIs selling intensity. READ MORE
7:54 AM
CCL Products, Titagarh Rail are top trading picks by Sharekhan for May 28
CCL Products was in a downtrend and corrected ~20 per cent from the highs of Rs 690 to Rs 550. The correction was a five wave decline. On the weekly charts the stock formed a Hammer pattern after a sharp decline. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Buy & Sell: Top three picks by Anand Rathi for May 28; check target prices
After a period of consolidation in the approximate range of Rs 1,600-1,700, Olectra Greentech has successfully broken out of a bearish trendline that had persisted for 3-4 months. The stock is now comfortably maintaining its position above this trendline, indicating a strong upward movement. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Nifty Fin Svcs, PSU Bank may turn bullish soon, say charts; check levels
The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently trading at 21,965.60. In the near term, the trend is up; however, the index has reached a stiff resistance level at 22,150. A sustained close above 22,150 is required to trigger fresh bullish momentum. Conversely, if the index consistently trades below 21,850, the next support levels on the charts are 21,675 and 21,550. READ MORE
7:46 AM
India bucks trend: FPI investments flow in despite emerging mkt slowdown
Despite negative foreign fund flows in most emerging markets, India continues to attract significant investments, driven by strong ETF inflows and positive investor sentiment, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), which tracks foreign fund flows into India and its emerging market peers. READ MORE
7:42 AM
Commodity Check: Brent crude at $83.15 per bbl
7:40 AM
US markets remained closed on Monday on account of War Memorial Day
7:39 AM
Asia-Pacific markets rangebound
Topics : Nasdaq MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Indian equities Indian equity markets share market BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap mid and small caps stock Global Markets US markets Asian markets nikkei Dow Jones Gift Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:36 AM IST