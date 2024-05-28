Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty indicates higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets rangebound

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty.



At 6:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive start, trading 40 points higher at 23,022 against Nifty futures. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty.



Both the Sensex and Nifty achieved new record levels on Monday, with the S&P BSE Sensex surpassing the 76,000-mark for the first time, hitting 76,009.68 levels, and the Nifty50 surging to 23,110.80 levels.

In Asia-Pacific markets, trading remained range-bound as ECB officials hinted at a potential rate cut. At 6:58 AM, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.14 per cent, while Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.15 per cent. Australia's ASX200, however, saw a slight decline of 0.03 per cent.



US markets were closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day.

In the domestic market, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 541.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 922.6, on Monday, May 27.