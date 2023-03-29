Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex surges 100pts, Nifty above 17K; M&M gains 1%

Stock Market Live: Sensex surges 100pts, Nifty above 17K; M&M gains 1%

Stock market live updates: The strength spread across broader markets as well, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging up to 0.1 per cent

SI Reporter |Business Standard | New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Sensex surges 100pts, Nifty above 17K; M&M gains 1%

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Opening Bell | Domestic markets opened on a positive note in Wednesday's trade, amid mixed global cues.

Benchmark indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to reclaim 17,000-mark, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex gained over 200 points to trade around 57,823 levels.

The strength spread across broader markets as well, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging up to 0.1 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Auto indices led the charge as they gained up to 0.7 per cent, while Nifty Realty, and Nifty PSU Bank indices were bogged down in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Jindal Stainless surged over 2 per cent after the stainless steel firm signed an agreement with New Yaking Pte to set up a nickel pig iron smelter in Indonesia.

Besides, shares of RPP Infra Projects rallied over 3 per cent after the company bagged a new order worth Rs 148.08 crore.
Read More

Key Event

9:30 AM Mar 23

Broader markets try to regain lost ground

9:39 AM Mar 23

HFCL rises 1% on order win worth over Rs 283 crore

>> Co won order from Gujarat govt for Surat Metro
image

9:37 AM Mar 23

Vedanta off lows amid dividend bounty

The board of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Tuesday approved the company’s fifth interim dividend for FY23, Rs 20.50 per equity share. With this, the company's total dividend outgo for the ongoing financial year would be its highest ever, at Rs 37,730 crore.
image

9:34 AM Mar 23

Adani Enterprises rallies 3% as Group CFO clarifies on share pledging

Following yesterday’s dismal performance on the bourses amid buzz of unreleased pledged shares, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh termed reports suggesting that the company's March 7 and 12 announcements did not match with the information available on stock exchanges as "deliberate misrepresentation".
 

9:30 AM Mar 23

Broader markets try to regain lost ground

image

9:29 AM Mar 23

Sectoral trends :: Broad-based buying seen in markets led by Auto, FMCG stocks

image

9:26 AM Mar 23

Sensex Heatmap :: Only 4 stocks slide in early deals; RIL, Infy, Tata Steel top laggards

image

9:21 AM Mar 23

Opening Bell :: Nifty holds 16,950

image

9:18 AM Mar 23

Opening Bell :: Sensex starts nearly 200 pts higher

image

9:12 AM Mar 23

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty below 17,000

image

9:09 AM Mar 23

Pre-Open session :: Sensex trades with minute losses

image

9:06 AM Mar 23

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 82.25/$ vs Tuesday’s close of 82.18/$

image

9:04 AM Mar 23

WATCH :: How will the markets play out in FY24?

The rally in Indian equities seen in FY21 and FY22 ended in FY23, as global central banks tightened their monetary policies to fight inflation. How do analysts expect markets to play out in FY24?

9:00 AM Mar 23

Rs 158 cr direct tax collected in current fiscal via TDS on crypto assets

 Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also said that the Financial Stability Board states in its consultative document titled "Regulation, Supervision and Oversight of Crypto-Asset Activities and Markets" that investment and activity in the crypto asset market is largely self-contained and is mostly for speculative purposes with limited connections to the real economy. READ MORE

8:57 AM Mar 23

Insurance stocks in focus :: Companies get more autonomy to decide on commission amount

The previous guidelines will be repealed by the insurance regulator, once the new norms come into effect. Through these new regulations, the Irdai essentially wants every insurer to have a written policy for payment of commission, which would be duly approved by the board of the insurer, and reviewed periodically. READ MORE

8:54 AM Mar 23

Wait for stock exchanges to update data at quarter-end: Adani CFO

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh on Tuesday said stock exchanges update data on promoter share pledges at the end of the quarter, as he tried to clarify on present data not matching with the conglomerate's statement of repaying all the USD 2.15 billion of share-backed debt. READ MORE

8:47 AM Mar 23

ALERT :: Have no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital, clarifies Mphasis

>> We are continuing to focus on servicing our clients in this heightened environment of volatility and transaction volumes. Mphasis has no business with or exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Silvergate Capital, either as a client or banker. Our business from US regional banks is a low single digit percentage contribution to the overall revenue, said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis. 

8:43 AM Mar 23

Stocks to watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, NHPC, PNB Housing

Adani Group: Following yesterday’s dismal performance on the bourses amid buzz of unreleased pledged shares, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh termed reports suggesting that the company's March 7 and 12 announcements did not match with the information available on stock exchanges as "deliberate misrepresentation". He said stock exchanges update data on promoter share pledges at the end of the quarter. 
 
Vedanta: The board of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Tuesday approved the company’s fifth interim dividend for FY23, Rs 20.50 per equity share. With this, the company's total dividend outgo for the ongoing financial year would be its highest ever, at Rs 37,730 crore. READ MORE

8:40 AM Mar 23

Sector check :: Nifty FMCG looks weak

The NIFTY FMCG Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 45017.60. However, the index is showing signs of a possible breakdown as it has been facing stiff resistance at around 45,125 for the last five hours.
 
On the other hand, it has a strong support level of around 44,980, resulting in a range-bound trade pattern with an overall bearish trend. Traders are advised to keep a close eye on the support level of 44,980, as a close below this level could trigger panic for long positions. READ MORE

8:35 AM Mar 23

Bias for Nifty likely to remain bearish below 17,210

Any sustainable level below 16,828 on the Nifty, could intensify the selling pressure in the market. Trend of the Nifty would be considered bearish, unless Nifty surpasses the crucial resistance 17,210. READ MORE

8:31 AM Mar 23

Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 156 crore on Tuesday

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian marketsFII flowsDIIsBSE NSERupee vs dollarCrude Oil PriceGlobal Marketsstocks to watchBuzzing stocksMarket trendsVedanta Jindal Stainless

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Next Story