Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat; Asian indices upbeat, US shares tepid
Stock market live updates: As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,004 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses
SI ReporterBusiness Standard New Delhi
Domestic markets are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a tepid note, ahead of monthly derivatives expiry, and mixed global cues. As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,004 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses. ...Read More
Topics : MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Indian markets | FII flows | DIIs | BSE NSE | Rupee vs dollar | Crude Oil Price | Global Markets | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Market trends | Vedanta | Jindal Stainless
First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 7:39 AM IST