Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat; Asian indices upbeat, US shares tepid

Stock market live updates: As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,004 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses

Domestic markets are likely to start Wednesday's trade on a tepid note, ahead of monthly derivatives expiry, and mixed global cues. As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,004 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses. ...Read More

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

