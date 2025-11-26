LightSpeed Photonics raises $6.5 mn to boost next-gen optical data links

LightSpeed Photonics, a deep tech start-up pioneering next-generation optical interconnects for data centres powering artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), has raised $6.5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by pi Ventures.
Other investors participating in the round include 500 Global, Indian Accelerator and returning investors 8X Ventures and Java Capital, as well as angels from the Bay Area. With this, the company’s total funding stands at about $8.5 million, including grants.
Founded in 2021 by Rohin Y and Ramana Pamidighantam, LightSpeed Photonics aims to redefine data movement in AI-driven systems through solderable, compact, energy-efficient optical interconnects.
The company’s breakthrough technology, using short wavelength laser data transfer, will deliver up to four-fold faster speeds, two-fold lower power consumption and a 20-fold smaller footprint. LightSpeed’s innovations are designed to serve high-growth sectors such as AI and HPC, near-edge and on-premises computing, telecommunications (including 5G), aerospace, satellite, advanced electronics manufacturing and Industry 4.0.
Optical interconnects are the future of data centres, with the global market projected to reach $35.97 billion by 2030. Growth is being driven by increasing demands from AI workloads, which are quickly making traditional pluggable transceivers a critical bottleneck. While co-packaged silicon photonics processors offer one approach, they are often expensive and require changing the entire chip package. LightSpeed’s patented Near-Packaged Optical technology offers data centre original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers a solution that integrates seamlessly with existing architectures and is significantly more efficient, ensuring enhanced reliability and a faster time to market.
“Our mission is to break through the data bottlenecks that limit the scale of AI and advanced computing,” said Rohin Y, founder and chief executive officer, LightSpeed Photonics. “AI workloads are driving exponential data growth, and existing interconnect solutions simply cannot keep up. Our technology bridges that gap by enabling faster, denser and more energy-efficient data links without requiring costly system redesigns. This funding allows us to accelerate time to market and scale our collaborations with partners worldwide.”
Manish Singhal, founding partner at pi Ventures, said: “LightSpeed’s high-speed optical interconnect product family is engineered to address a major hurdle of data movement in large-scale AI and cloud computing, by delivering significantly faster data transfer and at the same time drastically reducing energy consumption. Their innovation allows system upgrades without redesigning entire architectures — a game-changer for hyperscale data infrastructure. We’re excited to back a deep tech team that’s solving a global-scale infrastructure challenge from India.”
Ramana, co-founder and chief technology officer, said: “Vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL)-based optical interconnects are dominant with more than 50 per cent share in data centres due to lower energy consumption and lower cost. These components, when packaged as low-footprint solderable components, provide an opportunity to scale up data multiple fold, simplify the printed circuit board layout, reduce energy consumption and lower GPU temperature. Our solution offers power efficiency, compact footprint, high data rate and low manufacturing and operation cost, thereby improving overall lifetime and reliability.”
Looking ahead, LightSpeed Photonics aims to set up a research and development facility for faster turnaround time for pilots. This round will strengthen joint development activities with OEM, EMS and ODM partners and commercialise the company’s product line through pilot executions for upcoming data centre infrastructure. The company’s efforts align with India’s Semicon Mission to build a self-reliant value chain and will advance the semiconductor ecosystem in the country through indigenous advanced photonics intellectual property. With more than 10 granted patents and 20 more filed, LightSpeed Photonics is at the forefront of developing optical interconnects that combine speed, scalability, manufacturability and sustainability.