Stock Market Live: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty holds 22,650; Private Bank stocks shed

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Friday with the BSE Sensex falling 160 points to 74,874 and the NSE Nifty50 advancing by 57 points to 22,697.
Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, led the gains on the Sensex, while leading private banks such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Ultratech Cement among others led losses.
On other hand, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra were among top gainers on NSE Nifty 50 while Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma were among the top losers.
The broader markets opened flattish with both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.03 and 0.13 per cent respectively.
In sectoral trends on NSE, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Banks and Nifty Fin Services led losses while Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto experienced gains.
Opening Bell:: Sensex opens 300 points lower at 74,730 levels
9:08 AM
ALERT:: Sensex down 100 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty below 22,700
8:44 AM
Bharti Hexacom set to start trading after country's biggest IPO in a year
Telecom service provider Bharti Hexacom Ltd. is set to start trading in Mumbai after an initial public offering that raised 4,275 crore rupees ($514 million) to become India’s largest in about a year. Read more
8:38 AM
Forex derivatives fiasco puts spotlight on regulatory risk in India
Exchange-traded currency derivatives thrived in India for over a decade, fueled by retail investors and proprietary traders. Then the central bank broke up the party.
Until recently, traders were betting freely on the rupee’s rise and fall without holding underlying assets. A rule that allowed transactions of up to $100 million without providing proof of an actual foreign-currency exposure had been interpreted by them as tacit acceptance of speculative trade by the authorities. Read more
8:29 AM
Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Bharti Hexacom, PVR Inox, BoB, Vodafone Idea
TCS: The IT major is expected to report the strongest quarterly performance among its peers. Analysts expect reversal of furloughs and incremental contribution from the BSNL and other deals to fuel the revenues.
Bharti Hexacom: To debut on the bourses today. The Grey Market Premium indicates a listing gain of up to 15 per cent for the stock.
Wipro: Appointed Malay Joshi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its 'Americas 1' Strategic Market Unit (SMU), effective immediately. Joshi succeeds Srini Pallia, who has been elevated as Wipro’s CEO and Managing Director (MD).
Vodafone Idea: The company’s Rs 18,000 crore FPO to open for subscription on April 18 and close on April 22. Read more
8:05 AM
Hopes of the commodity upcycle seem priced in for Vedanta stock
Mining and natural resources major Vedanta Limited (VEDL) has seen a surge in share price after a recent upgrade by CLSA. Indeed, the stock is up more than 30 per cent in the last month. The company has been hard to evaluate for a while because it is due for a complicated corporate restructuring into six separate companies and also the commodity cycle for industrial metals has been in a bearish trend. Read more
8:02 AM
Soft or no landing? US Fed's economic picture becomes complicated
The US seemed headed for an economic fairy-tale ending in late 2023. The painfully rapid inflation that had kicked off in 2021 appeared to be cooling in earnest, and economic growth had begun to gradually moderate after a series of Federal Reserve interest rate increases.
But 2024 has brought a spate of surprises: The economy is expanding rapidly, job gains are unexpectedly strong and progress on inflation shows signs of stalling. That could add up to a very different conclusion. Read more
7:51 AM
Brent crude at $90.59 per bbl
7:48 AM
Rupee appreciates 12 paise
7:39 AM
US market settles higher on Thursday
7:33 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here