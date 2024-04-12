Stock Market Live: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty holds 22,650; Private Bank stocks shed

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened marginally lower on Friday with the BSE Sensex falling 160 points to 74,874 and the NSE Nifty50 advancing by 57 points to 22,697.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, led the gains on the Sensex, while leading private banks such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Ultratech Cement among others led losses.

On other hand, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra were among top gainers on NSE Nifty 50 while Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma were among the top losers.