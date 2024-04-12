Bharat Electronics hits new high on strong outlook; zooms 27% in 15 days

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) hit a new high of Rs 235.20, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market on strong business outlook. Analysts expect BEL's revenue may rise 30 per cent year-on-year on execution of a robust orderbook in the March quarter.

In past 15 trading days, the stock of state-owned defence company has surged 27 per cent. In past six months, it zoomed nearly 70 per cent, as compared to a 12 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication