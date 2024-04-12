Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharat Electronics hits new high on strong outlook; zooms 27% in 15 days

In past 15 trading days, the stock of state-owned defence company has surged 27 per cent and zoomed almost 70 per cent in the last six months.

BEL, bharat, electronics, Bharat Electronics
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) hit a new high of Rs 235.20, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market on strong business outlook. Analysts expect BEL's revenue may rise 30 per cent year-on-year on execution of a robust orderbook in the March quarter.

In past 15 trading days, the stock of state-owned defence company has surged 27 per cent. In past six months, it zoomed nearly 70 per cent, as compared to a 12 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

BEL is  the  dominant  supplier  of  radar,  communication 
Topics : Buzzing stocks Bharat Electronics Ltd stock market rally stock market trading defence firms Markets Sensex Nifty defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon