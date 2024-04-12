Stock Market Live: Global markets mixed, Gift Nifty suggests lower start for Indian bourses

Stock market updates on April 10, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex are looking at a gap-down start on Friday. At 07:00 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting nearly 150 points lower than Nifty 50 futures at 22,666.

The Indian bourses remained closed for a holiday on Thursday when the global markets shedded on account of higher than expected inflation rate in the US keeping hopes of interest rate cut by the US Fed at bay.

On Friday, however, Asia-Pacific markets showed a mixed trend as investors evaluated economic data from Singapore and South Korea and also awaited China's trade numbers.

In Asia, this morning the sentiment among investors remained mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.29 per cent in early trade, while the broad-based Topix rose by 0.55 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi fell by 0.33 per cent while the Kosdaq was up by 0.85 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined by 0.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was quoting 1.68 per cent lower in early trade.

In the U.S. overnight, tech stocks boosted both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, with gains of 0.74 per cent and 1.68 per cent, respectively. While the Dow and Jones ended range bound.

On Friday, the Brent crude prices were quoting 0.48 per cent lower at 90.17 per barrel.

Stocks that may see action today:

Metropolis Healthcare: Core business revenue grew by 15 per cent YoY in Q4, with B2C revenues up 18 per cent. Achieved debt-free status as of March 31 by repaying debt.

Wipro: Appointed Malay Joshi as CEO for Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit.

TCS: The company will release its fourth quarter results for FY2024.

Bharti Hexacom: Shares to debut on stock exchanges Friday at Rs 570 each from the Rs 4,275-crore IPO, oversubscribed 29.88 times on the final day.