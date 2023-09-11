Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia, US futures edge higher
Stock Market Live: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia, US futures edge higher

Stock Market Live on September 11, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting at 19,930, up around 60 points from Nifty futures' Friday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start the new week with slim gains ahead of key macro data due in India and overseas. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting at 19,930, up around 60 points from Nifty futures' Friday close. 
7:47 AM

US stock futures edge up with fractional gains

7:45 AM

Asian markets mixed; Hang Seng leads losses, CSI 300 up 0.2%

7:34 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

