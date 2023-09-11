Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.53%)
66948.72 + 349.81
Nifty (0.63%)
19945.45 + 125.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.45%)
5999.90 + 86.00
Nifty Midcap (0.97%)
41373.85 + 396.10
Nifty Bank (0.55%)
45404.75 + 248.35
Heatmap

Tata's jewellery brand Titan in talks to debut rupee bond worth Rs 3,000 cr

The bond would be Titan's first in rupees, according to Bloomberg-compiled data

jewellery

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Divya Patil

Tata Group’s unit Titan Co. is in early talks with banks as it mulls selling its first ever local-currency bond for Rs 3,000 crore ($362 million), according to people familiar with the matter.
 
India’s biggest jewelery maker plans to use the proceeds to help finance its acquisition of CaratLane Trading Pvt., said the people, who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. Other elements of the planned transaction are still under negotiation, they said, adding it may conclude by month’s end.

The bond would be Titan’s first in rupees, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. 

Titan is in the process of raising its stake in CaratLane to capitalize on its big online retail presence. India’s M&A rules don’t typically allow the use of bank loans for such transactions. 

Titan didn’t immediately reply to Bloomberg’s email and calls seeking comment. 

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Credit Suisse case: SC gives Ajay Singh last chance to pay, else face jail

Coinbase to halt exchange services in India amid regulatory challenges

US DFC to invest $435 million in Tata Power's green energy subsidiary

Byju's makes a surprise $1.2 billion repayment proposal to lenders

Fintech firm Perfios raises $229 mn from Kedaara in Series D funding

Topics : Titan Tata group rupee bond

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon