Stock Market Live: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia, US futures edge higher

Stock Market Live on September 11, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting at 19,930, up around 60 points from Nifty futures' Friday close

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start the new week with slim gains ahead of key macro data due in India and overseas. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting at 19,930, up around 60 points from Nifty futures' Friday close. 

Consumer inflation reading for August in India and the US remain the highlights this week, among ECB's rate decision on Thursday. 

Cues for Monday

Monday may see stock specific action in shares of ethanol producing companies such as Praj Industries, BCL Industries, Gulshan Polyols, Renuka Sugar, Balrampur Chini, among others, after the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance at the G-20 summit.  

Among others, railway related stocks will also be on radar on other announcements such as the India-West Asia-Europe rail corridor

In global markets, the S&P 500 gained 0.14 per cent on Friday while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.22 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively. 
Topics : Stock Market stock markets MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Dalal Street Bio-ethanol Stocks in focus SJVN Adani Enterprises Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock market

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

