Stock Market Live: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia, US futures edge higher

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start the new week with slim gains ahead of key macro data due in India and overseas. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting at 19,930, up around 60 points from Nifty futures' Friday close.





Cues for Monday



Monday may see stock specific action in shares of ethanol producing companies such as Praj Industries, BCL Industries, Gulshan Polyols, Renuka Sugar, Balrampur Chini, among others, after the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance at the G-20 summit. Consumer inflation reading for August in India and the US remain the highlights this week, among ECB's rate decision on Thursday.





In global markets, the S&P 500 gained 0.14 per cent on Friday while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.22 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively. Among others, railway related stocks will also be on radar on other announcements such as the India-West Asia-Europe rail corridor

