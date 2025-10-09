Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

Lenders trim interest rates and offer benefits during Diwali, leading to spurt in real estate activity

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People planning to buy homes and property investors are tracking loan interest rates, which lenders usually trim for Diwali. Real estate picks up in the festival season as banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) offer competitive rates and special schemes to borrowers.
 

Home loan rates in October

 
According to data from Paisabazaar.com, home loan rates in October continue to hover in the 7.35–10.75 per cent range for most lenders, depending on the loan amount and type of borrower. Public-sector banks offer some of the lowest starting rates, while private banks and HFCs maintain a broader range, with certain lenders offering discounts or special concessions.
 
 
Key highlights:
 
Lowest rates: Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India offer rates starting at 7.35 per cent.
 
Public sector banks’ rates range from 7.35 per cent to 10.75 per cent.

Also Read

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates: PSU banks' rates cheaper, private lenders start at 7.70%

Loan, Home Loan, Money

September home loan rates: SBI, BoB start from 7.35%, see full list

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates steady in Sept; state-owned banks offer best rates

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Live on rent or buy home for Rs 1.8-cr loan? Bengaluru techie asks Reddit

home loan

From public to pvt banks, Sept home loan rates range from 7.35% to 10.75%

 
Private banks: Rates start from about 7.70 per cent, with some going up to 15 per cent for specific loan categories.
 
HFCs: Start rates typically range from 7.45 per cent to 8.75 per cent, with variations based on loan amount and tenure.
 
Here’s the detailed October 2025 home loan rate chart 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95
Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50
Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00
Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25
Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35
Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15
UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50
Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15
Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75
Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards
Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40
Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards
ICICI Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35
HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90
Karnataka Bank 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76
Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50
Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58
RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards
HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards
City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85
GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
Sammaan Capital  (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards
ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.  **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.  ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
Rates as of 8th October 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 

Why rates matter now

 
With Diwali just around the corner, many buyers consider this an auspicious time to invest in property. Attractive interest rates can significantly impact EMIs, and even a small difference in rates can translate into substantial savings over a long loan tenure.
 
For example: a home loan of Rs 50 lakh at 7.5 per cent for 20 years would mean monthly EMIs of around Rs 40,800, whereas the same loan at 8.5 per cent would push EMIs closer to Rs 43,000, a difference of nearly Rs 25,000 per year.
 

Tips for borrowers this season

  • Compare rates across lenders rather than going with the first offer. 
  • Check for additional benefits such as processing fee waivers or rate concessions for salaried borrowers. 
  • Consider the loan tenure carefully, longer tenures reduce EMIs but increase total interest paid. 
  • Lock in rates if you expect them to rise further post-festival season.

More From This Section

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

Max Life Pension Fund withdraws licence: What happens to its NPS customers

Tata Housing to complete Rs 700-cr project in Odisha by 2020

₹1,000 cr in 60 days: Tata Housing's Varnam strikes gold in north Bengaluru

gold, gold stocks

This Diwali, should you buy gold or stocks? What history and logic tell us

Fixed Deposit

Fixed-income investments: Look beyond returns, weigh credit risk, lock-inspremium

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Experts on USD's historic peak: Should investors cash in now or wait

Topics : home loan rate BS Web Reports finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon