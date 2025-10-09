Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty poised for higher start; S&P and Nasdaq hit record high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures indicate a higher open for Sensex, Nifty
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a flat-to-positive start on Thursday amid signs of easing geopolitical risk. At 7:26 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 35 points higher at 25,156. On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan—a ceasefire and hostage deal—that could pave the way to ending a two-year conflict that has roiled the Middle East.
Across Asia, stocks edged higher: mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.53 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.12 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.34 per cent after SoftBank shares surged as much as 13 per cent on Thursday, hours after the Japanese conglomerate announced a $5.4 billion deal to buy the robotics division of Swiss engineering firm ABB, furthering its AI ambitions. South Korean markets were closed for holidays.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, led by technology shares, while the Dow ended essentially flat. With official data unavailable during the government shutdown, investors parsed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for cues on the interest-rate outlook.
Q2 results today
Stock-specific action is in focus as companies report quarterly earning numbers. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries, Eimco Elecon (India), Aris International, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Evoq Remedies, and Triton Corp are scheduled to release their Q2 results today. ALSO READ | TCS Q2 preview: Margins, profit seen muted QoQ; India business to stay flat
IPO today
Mainboard: Canara Robeco Asset Management and Rubicon Research open for subscription; LG Electronics India closes. The basis of allotment for Tata Capital’s IPO will be finalised today. SME: Mittal Sections and Shlokka Dyes close for subscription; Greenleaf Envirotech and DSM Fresh Foods list on the exchanges.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher on Thursday.
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharma stocks in focus on tariff update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will keep pharma stocks on radar today amid reports that the Donald Trump administration has excluded generic drugs from tariffs.
Notably, Indian pharmaceutical companies corner a nearly 50-per cent market share in the US' generic drug prescriptions.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver climbs to record high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver prices surged to a historic peak on Wednesday, driven by the ongoing rally in gold and a rising appetite among investors for tangible assets. This comes amid persistent geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and growing expectations of interest rate reductions in the United States.
Spot silver reached a record $49.57 per ounce. Silver has climbed 70 per cent this year—on track for its strongest annual performance since 2010. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, Prestige Estates, Coal India, Senco Gold to be in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS is scheduled to announce its financial results for the September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on October 9.
Prestige Estate Projects: The company reported a 54 per cent growth in collections to ₹4,212 crore. Sales increased 50 per cent to ₹6,017.3 crore, while sales volume increased 40 per cent to 4.42 million square feet.
Coal India: The state-run coal miner has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRCON International to develop rail infrastructure for CIL and its subsidiaries. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt urges Tatas to resolve boardroom dispute to maintain group stability
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two senior Indian ministers have, in an uncommon intervention, urged Tata Group's charity arm to resolve internal boardroom disputes to ensure stability at the sprawling $180-billion business empire it controls, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The discord within Tata Trusts, a year after the death of family patriarch Ratan Tata, has raised fears of a repeat of a bitter 2016 public spat between the charity and Tata Sons that tarnished the reputation of India's most storied group. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Are QIBs emerging as the new messiah of India's primary market?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are quietly emerging as a powerful force in India's primary market, stepping in as last-minute rescuers for large public offerings that struggle to attract retail and non-institutional demand.
Recent high-profile IPOs, such as WeWork India, Hyundai Motor India, and Bharti Hexacom, have followed a similar pattern. During most of their subscription periods, these offerings saw muted investor participation, only to experience a sharp revival on the final day as institutional investors rushed in. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EU rolls out $1.1 bn plan to boost AI in industries amid sovereignty drive
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The European Commission on Wednesday announced a 1-billion-euro ($1.1 billion) plan to ramp up the use of artificial intelligence in key industries amid a push to cut the European Union's reliance on US and Chinese technologies.
The EU executive's Apply AI strategy followed an action plan unveiled in April which seeks to lighten the regulatory burden and costs for startups struggling to comply with landmark AI rules which entered into force in August last year. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NCLT once again postpones Vedanta demerger hearing to 29 October
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday once again postponed the hearing on Vedanta's demerger proposal to October 29.
On September 17, the Mumbai bench of NCLT had deferred the hearing on the matter till October 8, and also directed Vedanta as well as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPnG) to file written submissions on the matter within five days. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 earnings season may be a muted affair for India Inc amid weak demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors should brace for another quarter of muted revenue and earnings growth from India’s leading listed companies. Earnings estimates for the Nifty 50 companies, compiled by various equity agencies, suggest corporate revenue grew in single digits for a 10th consecutive quarter during July-September (Q2FY26). Net profit growth, too, was likely in single digits for a sixth straight quarter.
Banks are expected to come out as the biggest laggards, with most of them likely to report year-on-year declines in net profit and flat to negative growth in net interest income. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI launches four UPI initiatives at Global Fintech Festival 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The RBI on Wednesday launched four new digital payment initiatives — Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based UPI Payments, an interoperable net banking solution, UPI Reserve Pay, and AI-based UPI Help powered by NPCI’s Small Language Model (SLM) at the Global Fintech Festival.
It also introduced biometric authentication for approving UPI payments without PINs, and a face authentication feature using UIDAI’s app-based biometrics to simplify onboarding and remove the need for debit cards to set UPI PINs. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's new PM Sanae Takaichi faces early test as coalition talks stall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan’s new ruling party leader, Sanae Takaichi, has yet to reach an agreement with the party’s long-time coalition partner Komeito about continuing their alliance, a delay that highlights the challenges she faces in building a stable administration.
Even with Komeito on board, the Liberal Democratic Party lacks a majority in both houses of parliament. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key Nifty levels to watch; HDFC Securities' top two stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After witnessing profit-booking from yesterday's high, the Nifty continued its retracement, falling 62 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 25,046. Despite shedding over 200 points from the previous day's peak, the Nifty successfully managed to hold above both its 5-Day and 20-Day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA). Click here to see key levels and picks
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SoftBank’s Graphcore plans £1 billion chip investment in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Graphcore, the British chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp., is planning to announce a £1 billion ($1.3 billion) investment package in India that includes a new research hub, according to a Bloomberg report.
The announcement is scheduled as part of a delegation of UK businesses joining Prime Minister Keir Starmer on a trip to India this week, people familiar with the plans said. Graphcore, which is based in Bristol, plans to open the research facility in Bengaluru and share plans to hire as many as 500 people over the next five years, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets traded sideways on Wednesday and ended with a mild downtick, taking a breather after the recent surge. After a quiet start, the Nifty moved within a narrow range for most of the session and eventually settled near the day’s low at 25,046.15. On the sectoral front, most sectors, barring IT, closed lower, with realty and auto among the top losers. The broader indices also lost nearly half a per cent each, mirroring the overall sectoral weakness. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza peace plan, says Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan aimed at pausing hostilities in Gaza and facilitating the release of hostages and prisoners. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement envisions the release of “ALL of the Hostages” and a withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line, describing it as the first steps toward a “strong, durable, and everlasting” peace. He added that “all parties will be treated fairly.” READ MORE
