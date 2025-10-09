Q3 gems: Suzlon, TRIL delivered over 30% returns in 4 out of last 5 Dec qtr

Equity market has started the October - December 2025 quarter, commonly referred as Q3, on a hopeful note, with the Nifty 50 index up over 2 per cent in the first six trading sessions thus far. The broader Nifty 500 index too has gained around 2 per cent in the same period. Data from ACE Equity shows that 12 out of the Nifty 500 stocks have already gained more than 10 per cent, with Netweb Technologies up nearly 20 per cent. Other prominent movers include stocks like BSE, Vodafone Idea, Ather Energy, Nykaa, Aster DM Healthcare and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL).
Q3 top gainersHere comes the interesting part, a detailed analysis of the Nifty 500 stocks' performance over the last 5 December quarters, starting from Oct - Dec 2020 shows that 2 stocks namely - Suzlon and Transformers & Rectifiers (India) (TRIL) have featured in the top gainers list in 4 out of the last 5 Q3 financial quarters. As per the analysis, Suzlon and TRIL are the only 2 stocks from the Nifty 500 univers to have surged more than 30 per cent in those 4 financial quarters, with highest gains recorded at 121 per cent and 122 per cent, respectively, in the December 2020 quarter. The least gain recorded by Suzlon was 32.7 per cent in the December 2022 quarter, while TRIL posted a minimum 30.5 per cent surge in Q3FY222. For the records, in the only loss making quarter - TRIL was down 6 per cent in December 2022, and Suzlon shed 22 per cent in the quarter ended December 2024. On an average, Suzlon has delivered a net gain of 47.6 per cent in the last 5 December quarters, while TRIL has registered a 52.2 positive return. Given this background, can Suzlon and TRIL repeat the winning performance again in Q3FY26? Here's what the technical charts indicate.
Suzlon EnergyCurrent Price: ₹53.30 Likely Target: ₹45 Downside Risk: 15.6% Support: ₹50.50 Resistance: ₹57; ₹59.15; ₹62 Suzlon Energy stock has declined 3 per cent thus far in October, and the stock has shed 29 per cent from its May high of ₹74.30. The stock seems to be unfavourably placed on the daily chart as it trades below the key moving averages. Suzlon seems on course to test the super trend line support on the weekly chart, which stands at ₹50.50. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹45 levels, warn charts. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as Suzlon trades below ₹57 levels, with the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) and 100-DMA at ₹59.15 and ₹62 levels, respectively, implying key long-term hurdles for the stock.
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) (TRIL)Current Price: ₹489 Likely Target: ₹605 / ₹435 Upside Potential: 23.7% Downside Risk: 11% Support: ₹494; ₹483; ₹475 Resistance: ₹528; ₹550; ₹570 TRIL stock is seen trading near its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹494, with near support visible at ₹483 and ₹475 levels. The bias at the counter can be cautiously positive as long as these support levels are respected.
On the upside, the stock can attempt a pullback towards ₹605 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹528, ₹550 and ₹570 levels. On the flip side, breakdown below the support zone, can see the stock slide towards ₹435 levels, hints the monthly chart.