Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; JM Financial sinks 9%, Lodha up 7%

Opening Bell: Benchmark indices started on a flat note with a positive bias on Monday despite wobbly global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 15 points, or 0.02 per cent, in early deal to quote at 74,134 levels. The Nifty50, on the ither hand, gained 10 points, or 0.04 per cent, to trade at 22,503.

Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, and Asian Paints were seen supporting the frontline indices.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index added 0.31 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap index edged 0.14 per cent higher.

Among sectors, the Nifty Realty, Pharma, and FMCG indices were among the top gainers, rising up to 1.7 per cent. The Nifty Metal, meanwhile, led the losses, falling 0.6 per cent.