Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock market LIVE: Nikkei leads losses in Asia, slides 2%; Hang Seng up

Stock market LIVE updates on March 11, 2024: Losses in Asia were led by Japan's Nikkei which dropped over 2 per cent

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Stock market LIVE updates on March 11: A weak handover from Wall Street, coupled with a soft trade in Asia, may keep domestic indices in check on Monday as investors return to trade after an extended weekend.

At 8:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures were at 22,640.

Losses in Asia were led by Japan's Nikkei which dropped over 2 per cent to trade below 39,000-mark for the first time since February 21.

That apart, Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.4 per cent, South Korea's Kospi shed 0.3 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1 per cent.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.16 per cent. 

Both swung into negative territory after rising to new all-time highs earlier in the session. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, relinquished 0.18 per cent.

Cues for the week
Domestic retail and wholesale inflation data for February, along with IIP data for January, will be the key triggers for the markets this week.

That apart, US inflation data, foreign flows, and stock-specific action will guide indices during the period.
8:14 AM

Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPis buy funds worth Rs 7,304.11 crore on Thursday

8:12 AM

ALERT :: Gift Nifty holds above 22,600

8:10 AM

Asian markets weak :: Profit booking spreads to Asia, Nikkei leads

8:08 AM

Wall Street Overnight :: S&P500, Nasdaq dip after hitting record highs

7:47 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE blog.

Track all the markets' related updates here
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Market news Indian stock markets stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Global Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon