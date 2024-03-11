Stock market LIVE: Nikkei leads losses in Asia, slides 2%; Hang Seng up

Stock market LIVE updates on March 11: A weak handover from Wall Street, coupled with a soft trade in Asia, may keep domestic indices in check on Monday as investors return to trade after an extended weekend.

At 8:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures were at 22,640.

Losses in Asia were led by Japan's Nikkei which dropped over 2 per cent to trade below 39,000-mark for the first time since February 21.

That apart, Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.4 per cent, South Korea's Kospi shed 0.3 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1 per cent.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.16 per cent.

Both swung into negative territory after rising to new all-time highs earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, relinquished 0.18 per cent.

Cues for the week

Domestic retail and wholesale inflation data for February, along with IIP data for January, will be the key triggers for the markets this week.

That apart, US inflation data, foreign flows, and stock-specific action will guide indices during the period.