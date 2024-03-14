Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests tepid start; RIL, Tata Motors eyed

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may extend weakeness on Thursday on a lack of supportive global cues. At 7:15 am, Nifty futures in Gift City were at 22,039, down 60 points against their last close of 22,103 on NSE.
The WPI inflation data for February will be on market's radar today. Apart from this, the weekly F&O expiry will also guide sentiment. Among stocks, Gopal Snacks will make its market debut against the issue price of Rs 401. Reliance Industries will also be in focus as it will buy Paramount Global's entire 13 per cent stake in Viacom 18 for about $517 million (Rs 4,286 crore).
Global Cues
Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei and ASX 200 dropping up to 0.3 per cent. Reports said that strong wage hikes in Japan could see the central bank move from its ultra-easy monetary policy next week. Hang Seng and Kospi rose over 0.4 per cent each. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.19 per cent, the Dow added 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq dipped 0.54 per cent.
Stocks to Watch, March 14: RIL, Gopal Snacks, TaMo, Federal Bank, HAL, KEC
Reliance Industries: RIL, on Thursday, signed a binding agreement with two subsidiaries of Paramount Global to acquire the latter's stake in Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,286 crore.
Gopal Snacks: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 401 apiece.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed two contracts worth Rs 8,073 crore with the Hindustan Aeronautics for acquisition of 34 advanced light helicopters and associated equipment for the Indian Army and the Coast Guard. Read
8:22 AM
Inflationary pressure signals weakening support for Asian bond gains
Headline inflation data in February from Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, China, India and Taiwan exceeded economist estimates mostly due to a surge in food prices. Sustained price pressures will pose a risk to emerging Asian bonds, as they may potentially delay interest-rate cuts by the region’s central banks. Read
8:17 AM
DIIs buy Rs 9,094 crore of shares Wednesday
8:12 AM
FIIs undertake sharp selling of Rs 4,595 crore Wednesday
8:08 AM
Rupee weakens 9 paise on Wednesday
8:03 AM
Nifty may attempt to claw back above 22K
7:55 AM
US stock futures hold slim gains in after market trade
7:50 AM
Asian markets mixed in early trade
7:47 AM
Major US indices end lower Wed; Dow adds 0.1%
7:39 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
