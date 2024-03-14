Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei, ASX 200 edge lower in tepid Asia-pacific trade

Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may extend weakeness on Thursday on a lack of supportive global cues. At 7:15 am, Nifty futures in Gift City were at 22,039, down 60 points against their last close of 22,103 on NSE.

The WPI inflation data for February will be on market's radar today. Apart from this, the weekly F&O expiry will also guide sentiment.



Among stocks, Gopal Snacks will make its market debut against the issue price of Rs 401. Reliance Industries will also be in focus as it will buy Paramount Global's entire 13 per cent stake in Viacom 18 for about $517 million (Rs 4,286 crore).

Global Cues

Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei and ASX 200 dropping up to 0.3 per cent.



Reports said that strong wage hikes in Japan could see the central bank move from its ultra-easy monetary policy next week.



Hang Seng and Kospi rose over 0.4 per cent each. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.19 per cent, the Dow added 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq dipped 0.54 per cent.