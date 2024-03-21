Stock market LIVE: Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty reclaims 22k, metal index gains

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday tracking upbeat cues from the global markets. Overnight in the US, the Fed kept its interest rates unchanged and stuck on its promise of three rate cuts in the current calendar year. Markets across Asia Pacific rode high on the news.
The BSE Sensex was up 500 points to 72,652, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 163 points to 22,002 levels.
Shares of Nifty oil and gas were up 1.29 per cent, while Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG gained 0.62 and 0.48 per cent respectively in early trade. On the other hand Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank soared by 2.21 and 1.67 per cent respectively.
Individual stocks such IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, NTPC, Powergrid, Bharti Airtel and SBI were trading in green on the Sensex. On the flip side, Rainbow Childrens Hospital and KEI Industries were among the top losers on BSE.
The broader markets opened higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up by 1.4 and 1.3 per cent respectively.
>> The company has initiated a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds, setting the floor price at Rs 544.02 per share
9:36 AM
Govt appoints NBCC as project mgt consultant; stock rises 5%
>> It has been selected by the govt to provide project management consultant services for construction of chancery-cum-residential complex at CGI, Jeddah.
9:34 AM
RVNL advances 3% on emerging lowest bidder for a railway project
>> The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth Rs 167 crore for Southeastern Railway.
9:32 AM
Torrent Power to acquire Solapur Transmission Plant; stock holds gains
>> The company will acquire Solapur Transmission for Rs 7 crore from PFC to establish a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Maharashtra.
9:29 AM
Avenue Supermarts rises 3% on CLSA's 'Buy' call
>> Global brokerage CLSA has initiated coverage on Avenue Supermarts with 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 5.107
9:26 AM
TVS Motor gains around 1% on Board's nod to issue preference shares
>> Its board has approved a scheme of arrangement between the company and its shareholders, where it will issue cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares of up to Rs 1,900 crore by way of bonus. The bonus ratio is 4 preference shares for every 1 equity share held as of record date.
9:23 AM
Wipro appoints Anne-Marie Rowland as Capco CEO; stock up 1.5%
>> Wipro has appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as Capco’s chief executive officer (CEO). Currently the managing partner of Capco’s business in the UK and Ireland, Rowland will take over as Capco’s CEO from April 1, 2024.
9:21 AM
ALERT :: Broader markers swim in green; Mid, SmallCap indices outperform
9:20 AM
Sectoral trends :: Metals, PSBs lead broad-based gain on D-St
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: 29 of 30 index stocks surge; Tata, JSW Steel gain up to 2.7%
9:18 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty reclaims 22,000
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex zooms nearly 550 pts in early deals
9:11 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tests 22,000
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rallies over 400 pts
9:05 AM
Commodity check :: Gold hits record high on MCX
9:04 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.08/$ Vs Wednesday’s close of 83.17/$
8:49 AM
Democratising equity market is all about digitisation, says Sebi chief Buch
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Wednesday said that democratising the equity market is all about digitisation and enabling easy entry and exit for small investors.
Delivering her address at The Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Buch said that in a large part of any industry, product or service, there are many people who encourage someone to enter. However, the question one needs to ask is whether they have equal access and as much service when they wish to exit. Read more
8:47 AM
Rubber price rise, demand woes could lead to derating of tyre companies
The margins of tyre manufacturers could come under pressure given the rise in rubber prices and the moderating demand for tyres.
In the past three quarters, the revenue growth for listed tyre companies has moderated from low to mid-single-digit on account of factors such as lower demand in replacement segments, weak export markets and the decline in the average selling prices to car makers (OEMs). Read more
8:41 AM
HUL to decarbonise its supply chain by 2039, use 100% green energy by 2030
“In line with our Unilever commitments at our key manufacturing plants, we will start using 100 per cent green energy by 2030,” Yogesh Mishra, executive director, supply chain at HUL, told Business Standard. Read more
8:24 AM
Crude oil processing volumes remain steady in Feb at 20.9 MMT: PPAC
Crude oil volumes processed by Indian refiners remained steady in February at 20.9 million metric tonnes (MMT), data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) on Wednesday showed. Processed volumes rose by a marginal 0.14 per cent as compared to 20.8 MMT processed in February 2023. On a sequential basis however, volumes fell 7.48 per cent from January's 22.5 MMT. Read more