Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

eMudhra hits fresh high; zooms 60% in 2 months on healthy outlook

In January 2024, eMudhra raised Rs 200 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company issued 4.74 million equity shares at a price of Rs 422 per share

sensex, stock market, share market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of eMudhra rallied 14 per cent on BSE to hit a new high of Rs 704.20 in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes led by a healthy business outlook.

In the past two months, the stock of the cyber security and paperless transformation solution provider has zoomed 60 per cent as the company reported a strong performance with a year-on-year revenue growth of 59.5 per cent, EBITDA growth of 19.6 per cent and 31.6 per cent increase in net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY24).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The strong growth was led by global enterprise solutions and continued investment in supporting overseas market growth. 

The management, while announcing Q3FY24 results on February 5, said the company saw significant growth in international markets aided by wins across geographies with increased demand for cybersecurity solutions. It saw increased traction for the company’s solutions in North American markets both for cyber security and paperless office segments.

In January 2024, eMudhra raised Rs 200 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company issued 4.74 million equity shares at a price of Rs 422 per share.

It allotted 1.9 million or 2.29 per cent of total equity of the company to Nippon India Mutual Fund’s various schemes.

eMudhra said the company intended to use the net proceeds towards funding of expenditure relating to product development, investment in eMudhra INC (its arm) for funding their working capital requirements; funding inorganic growth initiatives by itself or by investing in its Indian or overseas subsidiaries. 

eMudhra is a global organization aimed at empowering secure digital transformation by offering trust services and developing solutions around identity, authentication, and digital signatures.

eMudhra has a strong marquee client list including Fortune 100 clients, and over 900 plus large enterprises who use its products and solutions for their secure digital transformation initiatives.

Meanwhile, the company's acquisition of IKON Tech Services continues to yield various cross selling opportunities across their customer base in Education, Oil & Gas and Financial Services., it said. 

The management added they saw continued deal momentum in MEA markets where the company is working across eGovernance and BFSI for implementation of technology stack related to Digital Public Infrastructure, Zero Trust and Paperless Transformation.

Also Read

This electrical equipment stock has catapulted over 8000% in 4 years

Civil service exam toppers will no longer be allowed to earn from ads

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Krystal Integrated Services lists at 11% premium over its issue price

India block trades raise $7.1 billion, headed toward best qtr in 14 yrs

This capital goods engineering company has zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024

IPO activity to see spillover effect from mid, smallcap weakness: Analysts

Stocks to Watch on March 21: Wipro, TVS Motor, Torrent Power, RVNL, Krystal


In India, there was continued demand for paperless office solutions, supported by eSign plus eStamping, for onboarding in capital markets and banking, it said.
Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Markets Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon