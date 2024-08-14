Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty atop 24,200; Nikkei jumps 1%
Stock market Update on Wednesday, August 14: The US market gained as PPI-based inflation dipped more than expected raising bets of September rate cut.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on August 14, 2024: Equity benchmark indices may open on a positive note tracking gains in global markets.
Overnight, the US market ended with strong gains, with Dow Jones up 1 per cent, and NASDAQ up 2.4 per cent, after PPI (Producer Price Index) inflation rose only 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis in July, compared with the 0.2 per cent rise expected; thus triggering a dip in bond yields and fueling expectations of a September rate cut.
Closer home in Asia, Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan rallied over 1 per cent each, while Hang Seng added 0.2 per cent.
At 07:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,223; indicating a likely gap-up of 80-odd points on the Nifty 50.
The Indian stock market will be closed for trading tomorrow, August 15, on account of the Independence Day holday.
8:05 AM
ALERT:: Indian ADRs finish on a mixed note on Tuesday in the US
8:00 AM
ALERT:: WTI Crude Oil futures trade near $79/bbl
7:56 AM
ALERT:: Gold futures hover above $2,500/ounce for the second straight day
7:52 AM
ALERT:: US bond yield eases to 3.86%
7:46 AM
GIFT Nifty gains 100 pts; trading holiday, weekly F&O expiry in focus today
All you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday: The US market rose as cooler inflation raised September rate cut bets. FIIs long-short ratio in index futures dipped below 1 after two months.
7:41 AM
Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank bearish; time to accumulate? Analyst weighs
The Nifty PSU Banks Index is currently experiencing a downward trend in the near term. However, the index has recently undergone a sharp correction, bringing it very close to critical support levels.
7:37 AM
TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal
On the daily chart TVS Motor's price has broken out on the upside from an ascending triangle with higher-than-average buying volumes.
7:33 AM
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today
Stock price of Torrent Power is on the verge of breaking out from falling wedge pattern on daily chart. On 31 st July 2024, Stock Price broke out with jump in volumes.
7:28 AM
ALERT:: US market rally as PPI infaltion eases; NASDAQ Zooms 2.4%
7:24 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:26 AM IST