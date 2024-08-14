Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty atop 24,200; Nikkei jumps 1%

Stock market updates on August 14, 2024: Equity benchmark indices may open on a positive note tracking gains in global markets.



Overnight, the US market ended with strong gains, with Dow Jones up 1 per cent, and NASDAQ up 2.4 per cent, after PPI (Producer Price Index) inflation rose only 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis in July, compared with the 0.2 per cent rise expected; thus triggering a dip in bond yields and fueling expectations of a September rate cut.



Closer home in Asia, Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan rallied over 1 per cent each, while Hang Seng added 0.2 per cent.



At 07:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,223; indicating a likely gap-up of 80-odd points on the Nifty 50.



The Indian stock market will be closed for trading tomorrow, August 15, on account of the Independence Day holday.