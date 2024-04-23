Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens with gains, jumps 250 points, Nifty atop 22,400

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with BSE Sensex rising 286 points to 73,932 and the NSE Nifty50 advancing by 82 points to 22,418.

Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Motors Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Maruti led the gains on the Sensex, while Nestle India was trading in red.

On other hand, HCL Tech and LTIMindtree were among top gainers on NSE Nifty 50 while Powegrid and Adani Enterprises were among the top losers.

The broader markets opened strong with both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.39 and 0.67 per cent respectively.