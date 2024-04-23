Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens with gains, jumps 250 points, Nifty atop 22,400

BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Whirlpool, Yes Bank lead gains; M&M Finance dips
Strong demand, demerger hopes positive for Hindustan Zinc's stock
The Q4FY24 and FY24 results of Hindustan Zinc, a leading producer of zinc, lead and silver, indicated that the cycle for non-ferrous metals may be close to bottoming out. While Q4FY24 revenue stood at Rs 7,500 crore (down 11 per cent year-on-year) there was sequential quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue growth of 4 per cent vs Q3FY24. The sequential growth was driven by better zinc volumes. Read more
8:48 AM
Jane Street's $1 billion trade puts spotlight on Indian derivatives market
The courtroom drama over an Indian options strategy that allegedly made $1 billion for Jane Street Group is drawing fresh attention to one of the world’s fastest-growing derivatives markets. Read more
8:41 AM
Small, midcap funds remain mutual fund investors' top choice in March
Even as net flows into smallcap funds in March turned negative, for the first time in 30 months, they remained a big draw for new investors. The smallcap fund category saw a net of 360,000 investment accounts, or folios, getting added last month, the second-most among all active equity categories. Read more
8:38 AM
Yield gap between Sensex earnings, 10-year US bond narrowest since 2000
A combination of high equity valuations in India and a steady ascent in bond yields in the United States has pushed the spread between the BSE Sensex earnings yield and the US 10-year bond yield to its narrowest since 2000. Read more
8:16 AM
Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pvt Bank showing signs of rebound, suggest charts
Nifty Financial Services Index
The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently trading at 21,326.50, appears to be poised for a near-term bounce, potentially representing a technical rebound on the charts. Resistance levels are anticipated around 21,550, with a suggested stop-loss placed above 21650. Read more
8:13 AM
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,680, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,400
The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,400. The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,540. Read more
8:09 AM
Stocks to Watch, April 23: RIL, Paytm, Adani Ent, Patel Engg, Inox Wind
Here's a list of stocks to watch out for today:
Q4FY24 earnings on April 23: Tata Consumer Products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxsi, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, MCX, Huhtamaki India, Cyient DLM, and 360 One WAM are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Reliance Industries: Missing analysts' estimate, Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries reported a 1.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY24 because of higher tax expenses. At Rs 18,951 crore, the net profit, however, was nearly 10 per cent higher sequentially.
The energy-to-entertainment conglomerate’s revenue in Q4 increased by 11.1 per cent from a year ago to Rs 2.37 trillion, which was up 5.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
Other result reactions: Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Money, Tejas Networks, Hatsun Agro Product, Mahindra Logistics, Tanfac Industries, Rallis India, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. Read more
8:02 AM
Global stocks, RIL, Gift Nifty: All you need to know before mkt opens today
All you need to know before Sensx, Nifty opens for trade on Tuesday: Indian stock markets are likely to extend the winning run on Tuesday, aided by positive cues from global peers. On Tuesday, the focus will be on Q4 results and the HSBC Composite, HSBC Manufacturing and HSBC Services PMI data to be announced. Read more
Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with BSE Sensex rising 286 points to 73,932 and the NSE Nifty50 advancing by 82 points to 22,418.
Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Motors Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Maruti led the gains on the Sensex, while Nestle India was trading in red.
On other hand, HCL Tech and LTIMindtree were among top gainers on NSE Nifty 50 while Powegrid and Adani Enterprises were among the top losers.
The broader markets opened strong with both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.39 and 0.67 per cent respectively.
Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil and Gas, Nifty IT and Nifty Consumer Durables lead sectoral gains on the NSE.