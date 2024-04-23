Business Standard
Stock Market Live: US indices end higher, Asian markets follow gains

Stock Market Live on April 23: The Gift Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher than the Nifty 50 futures at 22,399 levels

Stock market, BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market Live on Tuesday, April 23: Indian equities may open with slim gains on Tuesday morning mimicking global peers. The Gift Nifty futures were up 41 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,399 levels.

Markets in Asia-Pacific flagged the green colour with Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.38  per cent, while broad based Topix index added 0.50 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi hiked by 0.28 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 0.63 per cent.

On the other hand, overnight in the US, all three indices shot up, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.67 per cent. The S&P 500 increased by 0.87 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite soared by 1.11 per cent.

Brent crude notched up by 0.43 per cent at $87.37 per bbl. 

Stocks to watch:

Reliance: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,951 crore for the quarter that ended on 31 March 2024 (Q4FY24), down 1.8 per cent compared to Rs 19,299 crore reported during the same period last year (Q4FY23). The company reported a revenue of Rs 2,40,715 crore, up 11.3 per cent from Rs 2,16,265 crore reported during the same period last year.

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio Infocomm, the leading telecom operator, posted a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 5,337 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Reliance Retail: Reliance Retail Ventures reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit surging to Rs 2,698 crore for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs 2,415 crore a year ago. Gross revenue also climbed by 10.6 per cent to Rs 76,627 crore from Rs 69,267 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through debt and Rs 5,000 crore through equity.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

