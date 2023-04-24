MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty holds 17,700 in pre-open; Rupee flat

Stock market LIVE update: Reaction to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's January-March (Q4) results will guide the market direction in early hours on Monday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors' assessment of Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's January-March (Q4) results will guide the market direction in early hours on Monday. SGX Nifty was up 40 points at 17,680 levels in early deals.
That apart, movement in HDFC twins, along with stock-specific action amid Q4 earnings, will sway the markets.
Earnings today
IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Mahindra Logistics, IIFL Securities Limited, NELCO, Goyal Aluminium, and Eimco Elecon among the 19 companies slated to report their Q4Fy23 results on Monday, April 24.
Global cues
First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:52 AM IST