MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty holds 17,700 in pre-open; Rupee flat

Stock market LIVE update: Reaction to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's January-March (Q4) results will guide the market direction in early hours on Monday

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors' assessment of Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's January-March (Q4) results will guide the market direction in early hours on Monday. SGX Nifty was up 40 points at 17,680 levels in early deals. 

That apart, movement in HDFC twins, along with stock-specific action amid Q4 earnings, will sway the markets. 

Earnings today
IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Mahindra Logistics, IIFL Securities Limited, NELCO, Goyal Aluminium, and Eimco Elecon among the 19 companies slated to report their Q4Fy23 results on Monday, April 24.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up by 0.37 per cent and the Topix 0.35 per cent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell marginally, while South Korea's Kospi fell nearly 0.5 per cent and the Kosdaq saw was down 1.15 per cent.
8:58 AM Apr 23

ALERT :: Nykaa announces several executives across verticals

Technology & Product
Rajesh Uppalapati
Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur and Amit Kulshresth

Finance, Legal & Regulatory
P. Ganesh
T.V. Venkataraman

Business & Revenue
Vishal Gupta
Dr. Sudhakar Y Mhaskar
Shailendra Singh

Marketing & Customer Growth
Sudhansh Kuma
Priya Bellubbi
Suchita Salwan

8:54 AM Apr 23

Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance ministry had posted a few tweets about Sitharaman’s speech, but Business Standard has reviewed a copy of her full speech at the Fund-Bank meeting held during 10-16 April. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the March quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on May 31 READ MORE

8:51 AM Apr 23

Lenders of Reliance Capital to meet today to consider bidders' concerns

According to sources, both the bidders have made it clear to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) that unless the issues raised by them are duly resolved to their complete satisfaction, they are unlikely to participate in the second round of auction. READ MORE

8:48 AM Apr 23

Street signs: Defence stocks may rise, Mankind Pharma IPO, and more

Mankind Pharma IPO a promising prescription
The grey market premium for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma, known for its at-home pregnancy testing kits, is less than 10 per cent apiece. The IPO will open on April 25 and close on April 27. The shares are likely to get listed on May 9 on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE. READ MORE

8:44 AM Apr 23

WATCH :: Why have cryptos outperformed equities, gold in 2023?

8:40 AM Apr 23

Q4 business update :: Sunteck Realty says its pre-sales stood at Rs 537 cr in Q4FY23, up 36% QoQ

>>FY23 pre-sales stood at Rs 1,602 crore, a growth of 23% YoY

>> Collections were worth Rs 330 crore in Q4FY23, up 8% on QoQ basis. FY23 collections stood at ~Rs 1,250 crore, registering a growth of 19% on YoY basis. 
8:37 AM Apr 23

ALERT :: RattanIndia says Revolt Motors hardware upgrade package a big hit with customers

>> RattanIndia's Revolt Motors, India's highest selling electric motorcycles company, had recently launched hardware upgrade package.

>> The RV400 is already one of the most popular electric motorcycles in the country, and these upgrades have taken its performance to the next level. 

8:33 AM Apr 23

Wipro to consider buyback proposal

Wipro had initiated a buyback programme worth Rs 9,500 crore in 2020. The company completed it in 2021. In January 2021, it announced that it had completed the buyback. In a regulatory filing, it said, “23,75,00,000 equity shares were bought back under the buyback, at a price of Rs 400 per equity share. The total amount utilised in the buyback is Rs 9,500 crore.” READ MORE

8:30 AM Apr 23

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

The company also said it plans to buy back $130 million of the 3.375 per cent senior notes in each of the next four quarters as it tries to show its comfortable liquidity position, the firm said in stock exchange filing. READ MORE

8:25 AM Apr 23

Energy business powers RIL; outlook positive for stock

The Singapore gross refining margins improved sequentially to $8.2 per barrel in the October-December quarter, led by the opening up of the Chinese economy and rising mobility levels. There are, however, near-term worries as the Singapore benchmark is down sharply over the past fortnight — from $6 per barrel to $2.5 a barrel due to multiple demand-supply triggers. READ MORE

8:22 AM Apr 23

Result today :: IndusInd Bank, TTML

8:18 AM Apr 23

Key events to track this week :: Q4 results, US GDP data

8:15 AM Apr 23

Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Hindustan Zin

YES Bank: The private sector lender saw a 45 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 202 crore in Q4FY23, due to doubling of provisions. NII, further, grew 15.4 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 2,105 crore on the back of a 0.30 per cent expansion in the net interest margin.
 
Wipro: The IT services firm is reconsidering a buy back proposal of equity shares, and the final decision will be taken on April 26-27. The outcome of the board meeting will be announced on April 27, the same day when the company will announce its Q4FY23, and FY23 results. READ MORE

8:12 AM Apr 23

Chart suggests 'Sell on rise' strategy for Nifty Bank index

BANK NIFTY Index
Bias: Sell on rise
 
The upcoming week presents specific levels that traders should note when developing their trading strategy. Firstly, the No Trade Zone ranges from 42,310 to 42,916. This area indicates that traders should avoid initiating trades within this range as the market is currently stagnant, and there is no clear indication of price movements. READ MORE

8:09 AM Apr 23

Fund Flow : DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,632.66 crore last Friday

8:06 AM Apr 23

Fund Flow :: FIIs sold equities worth Rs 2,116.76 crore last Friday

8:03 AM Apr 23

Commodity check :: Oil prices stay subdued

