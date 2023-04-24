close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

S Chand and Co to acquire stake in government test prep platform ixamBee

ixamBee helps unskilled graduates and undergraduates prepare for government competitive examinations like those conducted by banks, insurance companies, and Railways

BS Web Team New Delhi
stake sale, shares, investors, investment

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Education content firm S Chand and Company Limited will acquire a stake in test preparation startup ixamBee (AToZLearn Edutech Private Limited). The round also includes investments from directors of S Chand, Mukesh Sharma Family Trust, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Firstport Capital, Keiretsu Forum, and Others.
ixamBee was founded by Chandraprakash Joshi, Arunima Sinha, and Sandeep Singh in December 2016 in Delhi NCR.

India currently has over 80 million graduates who are preparing for various jobs in the public and private sectors. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, most students from tier-II and- III cities are now more focused on online platforms for preparation.
"The focus on providing quality and affordable learning to students in semi-urban and rural areas, so that their aspirations and dreams can be a reality, is in line with the S Chand vision of quality and affordable education opportunities. We find a lot of synergies with ixamBee on quality content development, marketing, and meeting the aspiration of the future workforce of the country," says Himanshu Gupta, managing director at S Chand Group.

ixamBee helps unskilled graduates and undergraduates prepare for government competitive examinations like those conducted by banks, insurance companies, Railways, etc. It had earlier raised funds from Mumbai Angels Network, JITO Angel Network, Keyur Joshi (co-founder MakeMyTrip), and a few noted alumni of the ISB, Hyderabad.
“Most of our users come from Tier II/III towns, who do not get a quality education or access to the right guidance...We are excited to have S Chand Group, Mukesh Sharma Family Trust, and IPV as investors in ixamBee as they bring numerous synergies for business growth," said Chandraprakash Joshi, chief executive officer (CEO) of ixamBee. 

Also Read

S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr

upGrad's acquisition of test-prep provider Exampur may hit roadblock

Unacademy gives pink slips to 380 employees in another round of layoffs

Why are stock market players recruiting IIT graduates?

Amazon to shut down its edtech platform in India, refund customers

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Federal Bank to raise capital

Tata Steel starts hydrogen gas injection in furnace to cut CO2 emissions

Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

Attrition in IT firms to go back to pre-pandemic levels by October: Experts

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Topics : S Chand & Company government exams education system BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Federal Bank to raise capital

bond yields
2 min read

Tata Steel starts hydrogen gas injection in furnace to cut CO2 emissions

Steel
2 min read

Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Attrition in IT firms to go back to pre-pandemic levels by October: Experts

Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat
3 min read

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Premium

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

Apple Inc, Apple
6 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon