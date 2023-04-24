S Chand and Co to acquire stake in government test prep platform ixamBee

Education content firm S Chand and Company Limited will acquire a stake in test preparation startup ixamBee (AToZLearn Edutech Private Limited). The round also includes investments from directors of S Chand, Mukesh Sharma Family Trust, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Firstport Capital, Keiretsu Forum, and Others.

"The focus on providing quality and affordable learning to students in semi-urban and rural areas, so that their aspirations and dreams can be a reality, is in line with the S Chand vision of quality and affordable education opportunities. We find a lot of synergies with ixamBee on quality content development, marketing, and meeting the aspiration of the future workforce of the country," says Himanshu Gupta, managing director at S Chand Group.

India currently has over 80 million graduates who are preparing for various jobs in the public and private sectors. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, most students from tier-II and- III cities are now more focused on online platforms for preparation.