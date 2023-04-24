close

MARKET LIVE: Q4 results to guide indices; RIL, ICICI, YES Bank in focus

Stock market LIVE update: Reaction to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's January-March (Q4) results will guide the market direction in early hours on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors' assessment of Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's January-March (Q4) results will guide the market direction in early hours on Monday. SGX Nifty was up 40 points at 17,680 levels in early deals. 

That apart, movement in HDFC twins, along with stock-specific action amid Q4 earnings, will sway the markets. 

Earnings today
IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Mahindra Logistics, IIFL Securities Limited, NELCO, Goyal Aluminium, and Eimco Elecon among the 19 companies slated to report their Q4Fy23 results on Monday, April 24.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up by 0.37 per cent and the Topix 0.35 per cent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell marginally, while South Korea's Kospi fell nearly 0.5 per cent and the Kosdaq saw was down 1.15 per cent.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty Q4 Results Markets BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Nifty50 earning SGX Nifty Reliance Industries ICICI Bank HDFC Bank HDFC HDFC Bank shares Bank of Maharashtra YES Bank

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

