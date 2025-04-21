Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 350 points higher; Nifty at 23,949; Banks, financials lead
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 350 points higher; Nifty at 23,949; Banks, financials lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates today, April 21, 2025: Trade war fears between the US and China are capping upside in equities while fuelling record breaking rally in gold prices

SI Reporter New Delhi
Nifty 50, MARKET
Stock Market Today: Investors will react to HDFC Bank Q4 results, ICICI Bank Q4 results, and HDFC Life Q4 results among others

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets trade positive in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded positive in pre-opening session.


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma were among top gainers on Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-opening session, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma gained between 2 per cent to 1 per cent. 


9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 up over 400 pts in pre-open, above 23,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up over 400 points in the pre-open and was above 23,900-level.


9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts in pre-open, above 78,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up over 400 points in the pre-opening session and was trading above 78,900. 


8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 index has climbed nearly 10 per cent, or 2,100 points, from its monthly low, signalling a strong recovery. Analysts expect further upside, with the index, last closing at 23,852, approaching the 24,000 mark — a level it has crossed only twice this year. Read more

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's high P/E ratio: Riding a tiger, but can it dismount safely?

India’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21x is well above its 20-year average of 17.5x and its average recession trough of 9.7x, positioning it as the costliest market in the emerging market (EM) cohort.
 
In contrast, markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are trading close to their average recession trough valuations. Most EM equity markets, with the exceptions of India and Australia, are currently valued below their 20-year average P/E multiples. READ MORE

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS sees sharp decline in share of Tata group's market capitalisation

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest exporter of information technology (IT), has suffered a significant reduction in its contribution to the Tata group's market capitalisation in recent years, despite remaining the most valuable firm in the conglomerate.
 
Its 44.8 percent share of the aggregate market capitalisation of the public Tata group firms is the lowest since March 2009 and a significant drop from the all-time high contribution of 74.4 percent at the end of March 2020. Read more 

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revenue hit looms for all brokerages, says CJ George, CMD, Geojit Financial

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariff uncertainty have left markets and investors wondering. C J George, chairman and managing director of Geojit Financial Services, tells Business Standard in an email interview that the impact of tariffs on domestic corporates is expected to be limited due to the large amount of capital raised in the last three to four years. Read full interview here 

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Coal India, NHPC among stocks in focus today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices are poised for a cautious start after recording their strongest weekly performance since 2021, as ongoing global trade negotiations with the US keep investors on edge. GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly lower start for domestic stocks. Here are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session. Read more 

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research of Kotak Securities recommends sellin 23,000 Put @30 and Sell 24400 Call @30. Here's why 

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to use a 'Bull Spread' for Nifty Bank May 29 expiry decoded

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities suggests buying BANKNIFTY (29-May Expiry) 54,500 CALL at ₹1,030 and simultaneously sell 55,000 CALL at ₹580. See full strategy here 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top things to know before Sensex, Nifty open today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices will be guided today, April 21, 2025, by trade war concerns between the United States and China, as well as Q4FY25 data from home. Aside from that, international investors' trading activity, oil prices, and worldwide market action will be closely monitored by investors.
 
Investors will also react to the fourth-quarter earnings of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Life, among others. Read more 

8:14 AM

Stock to buy today: Bharat Dynamics, BHEL, among top stock picks for today

Stock to buy today: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. has recommended buying BHEL, BDL. Check out target price and stop loss ahead of trading session. Read more 

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sell US and buy Indian stocks, says Chris Wood; ups India exposure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Selling' US stocks is suggested by Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies amid the flip-flop of tariffs by US president Donald Trump has put the markets on the edge.
 
With US stocks still trading at 19.2x forward earnings, global investors, Wood wrote in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear, should continue to reduce positions in favour of Europe, China and India. Read more 

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fell on Sunday evening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.5 per cent, while also Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5 per cent. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also tumbled 214 points, or 0.5 per cent.



Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, Sensex today, April 21, 2025: Stock markets in India are looking to start on a positive note on Monday, April 21, 2025, amid a thin trade in Asia. Trade war fears between the US and China are capping upside in equities while fuelling record breaking rally in gold prices  In the pre-opening session, BSE Sensex added 355.40 points or 0.45 per cent to 78,908.60, and NSE Nifty50 97.50 points or 0.41 per cnet to 23,949.15.  
 
Gold, however, hit fresh record highs today. Spot gold rose past the $3,300-mark to hit a record high of $3,368.92 per ounce.   In China, the country's central bank maintained its 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime rate unchanged.  Global Markets  Globally, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.74 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5 per cent on Monday morning. Markets in Australia, and Hong Kong, however, are closed today for Easter holiday. 
 
US index futures were trading lower today. Futures tied to S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones indices were down 0.5 per cent each after US President Donald Trump said that the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s termination "couldn't come fast enough". His comments followed Powell's warning that Trump's trade policies may jeopardise the Fed's plan to achieve 2-per cent inflation target. 
 
Q4 Results Today:
More than 100 companies are scheduled to report their March quarter results this week. On Monday, however, Alok Industries, Anant Raj, Birla Money, GNA Axles, Himadri Speciality Chemical, International Gemmological Institute India, Indag Rubber, Lotus Chocolate Company, Mahindra Logistics, Pitti Engineering, Purple Finance, Rajratan Global Wire, Shekhawati Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Siel Financial Services, and Tata Investment Corporation will announce their March quarter results today.
  Investors will also react to HDFC Bank Q4 results, ICICI Bank Q4 results, and HDFC Life Q4 results among others. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsMARKETS TODAYMarket newsIndian stock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Gift NiftyGlobal MarketsMARKETS LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty tradingGold Prices

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News