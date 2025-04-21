Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 350 points higher; Nifty at 23,949; Banks, financials lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, Sensex today, April 21, 2025: Stock markets in India are looking to start on a positive note on Monday, April 21, 2025, amid a thin trade in Asia. Trade war fears between the US and China are capping upside in equities while fuelling record breaking rally in In the pre-opening session, BSE Sensex added 355.40 points or 0.45 per cent to 78,908.60, and NSE Nifty50 97.50 points or 0.41 per cnet to 23,949.15. Stock markets in India are looking to start on a positive note on Monday, April 21, 2025, amid a thin trade in Asia. Trade war fears between the US and China are capping upside in equities while fuelling record breaking rally in gold prices In the pre-opening session, BSE Sensex added 355.40 points or 0.45 per cent to 78,908.60, and NSE Nifty50 97.50 points or 0.41 per cnet to 23,949.15.

Gold, however, hit fresh record highs today. Spot gold rose past the $3,300-mark to hit a record high of $3,368.92 per ounce. In China, the country's central bank maintained its 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime rate unchanged. Global Markets Globally, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.74 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5 per cent on Monday morning. Markets in Australia, and Hong Kong, however, are closed today for Easter holiday.

US index futures were trading lower today. Futures tied to S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones indices were down 0.5 per cent each after US President Donald Trump said that the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s termination "couldn't come fast enough". His comments followed Powell's warning that Trump's trade policies may jeopardise the Fed's plan to achieve 2-per cent inflation target.

Q4 Results Today:

More than 100 companies are scheduled to report their March quarter results this week. On Monday, however, Alok Industries, Anant Raj, Birla Money, GNA Axles, Himadri Speciality Chemical, International Gemmological Institute India, Indag Rubber, Lotus Chocolate Company, Mahindra Logistics, Pitti Engineering, Purple Finance, Rajratan Global Wire, Shekhawati Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Siel Financial Services, and Tata Investment Corporation will announce their March quarter results today.

Investors will also react to HDFC Bank Q4 results, ICICI Bank Q4 results, and HDFC Life Q4 results among others.