Divi's Labs jumps 4% after signing supply agreement with global pharma firm

Divi's Labs stock was quoting at ₹5,855.50, up 3.81 per cent from Thursday, April 17 close of ₹5,640

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Divi's Labs shares price: Shares of Divi's Laboratories jumped over 4 per cent to hit an intraday high ₹5,914 after the company signed a supply agreement with a global pharma company.
 
According to the long-term agreement, the company will be manufacturing and supplying advanced intermediates as per the commercial terms agreed between the parties. 
  Divi's Labs said in an exchange filing that it expects meaningful revenue contribution from this long-term agreement. However, the company did not disclosed the identity of the partner. 
 
"The company is planning for capacity addition at its manufacturing facilities with an estimated investment between ₹650 crore to ₹700 crore, to be funded from internal accruals," the company said. 
 
 
At 10:10 AM on Monday, the stock was quoting at ₹5,855.50, up 3.81 per cent from Thursday, April 17 close of ₹5,640. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 24,058.55, up 206.90 points or 0.87 per cent. The stock has fallen around 6 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹6,285.45 touched on December 3, 2024. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1.5 trillion.  

Also Read: Q4 Results Today
 
Divi's Labs Q3 flashback
In December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹589 crore, up 64 per cent from ₹358 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,319 crore, up 25 per cent compared to ₹1,855 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company's net profit increased 15 per cent. However, the revenue declined marginally by 0.80 per cent on a quarterly basis. 
 
About Divi's Laboratories
Established in 1990, Divi's Laboratories is a supplier of generic APIs (Active pharmaceutical ingredients) and a custom manufacturer to Big Pharma. It is among the top API manufacturers in the world. It has two advanced manufacturing facilities in both Hyderabad and Vizag. The company has a portfolio of around 160 products around several therapeutic areas and a presence across more than 100 countries. The company has two subsidiaries Divis Laboratories (USA) Inc in the USA and Divi's Laboratories Europe AG in Switzerland.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

