Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 1,500 pts higher at 76,680; Nifty tests 23,300; financials, auto gain 2-3%

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 1,344.73 points, or 1.79 per cent, at 76,501.99, and the Nifty50 was at 23,224.65, ahead by 396.10 points, or 1.74 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at opening bell on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced more tariff-related relief in the previous week.