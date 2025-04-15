Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 1,500 pts higher at 76,680; Nifty tests 23,300; financials, auto gain 2-3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What next for Nifty post 1,100-pt recovery? Sensex needs to hold this level
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark indices of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Sensex, and the National Stock Exchange (Nifty 50), experienced an impressive rebound from interim lows last week despite persistent global market volatility. The Sensex climbed over 5.2 per cent (3,732 points) from a weekly low of 71,425, ending at 75,175, while the Nifty rallied 5 per cent (1,085 points) from 21,744 to close at 22,829. Nevertheless, both indices posted weekly losses of approximately 0.3 per cent.
Looking ahead, this week’s trading sentiment is expected to be shaped by developments in the US-China tariff situation and corporate earnings announcements. Notable companies, including Infosys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank, are set to release their Q4 results.
Will the Sensex and Nifty sustain the momentum or build further gains? Here’s a technical market outlook for the week ahead. READ MORE
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market after market opens
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on Sensex
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 450 pts, above 23,250 after market opens
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps nearly 1,500 pts, above 76,600 after market opens
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market in pre-open
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers in pre-open
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty was up over 800 pts, above 23,600 in pre-open
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 300 pts, above 75,450 in pre-open
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Sons to utilise hefty TCS dividend to invest in new businesses
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Sons is poised to receive a record-breaking dividend of ₹32,722 crore in FY25 from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which it plans to channel into its emerging initiatives, including semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and aviation.
In March, Tata Sons bolstered its investments by contributing ₹1,500 crore to the rights issue of IPO-bound Tata Capital and ₹1,432 crore to Tata Projects. The Tata Capital IPO is anticipated to launch by September. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs raises year-end gold forecast to $3,700 on strong demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs has revised its year-end gold forecast upward to $3,700 per troy ounce (toz), attributing the increase to robust central bank demand and rising recession fears that are influencing ETF inflows.
The firm, which previously projected a year-end price of $3,300, now estimates monthly central bank demand at 80 tonnes—up from its earlier assumption of 70 tonnes and significantly exceeding the pre-2022 average of 17 tonnes per month. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt to set fresh target of 30% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is preparing to establish a new ethanol blending target of 30 per cent in petrol by 2030, after achieving the 20 per cent milestone in March of this year, according to sources.
Initially, the 20 per cent goal was set for 2030 but was later advanced to the 2024-25 ethanol supply year, which runs from November 1 to October 31.
In the 2023-24 supply year, ethanol blending in petrol averaged 14.6 per cent, marking a notable rise from 12.06 per cent recorded in the 2022-23 supply year. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Multiple headwinds to keep tiles sector under pressure in the near term
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The tiles sector is grappling with a challenging environment marked by declining exports and subdued domestic demand, both of which are expected to weigh heavily on the performance in the March quarter. Additionally, reciprocal tariffs have led to weaker export volumes and heightened competition in the domestic market, putting further pressure on margins.
Amid these adversities, the largest listed companies in the sector have seen sharp declines over the last six months—Kajaria Ceramics has dropped 43 per cent, Somany Ceramics 41 per cent, and Cera Sanitaryware 32 per cent. Near-term indicators, such as Q4 results and export data, provide little hope for a rebound in prices in the foreseeable future. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EMS companies likely to gain from current tariff war and PLI scheme
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) sector stands to benefit significantly amid the ongoing tariff war. Additionally, the ₹23,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components is expected to enhance profit margins and facilitate a more diversified product portfolio.
The PLI scheme for components aims to boost domestic value addition and primarily targets non-semiconductor components. Key beneficiaries of this initiative are likely to include Dixon, Amber, and Kaynes, among others. With an incentive payout of ₹23,000 crore tied to a projected production value of ₹4.6 trillion, the scheme offers approximately a 5 per cent incentive, mirroring the approach used for mobile devices. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, April 15: RIL, Tata Power, IRCON, Sula Vineyards
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Power’s subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-run NTPC to set up a 200 megawatt (MW) Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project. The project is expected to be valued at around ₹4,500 crore and is expected to be finished within 24 months. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at opening bell on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced more tariff-related relief in the previous week.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 1,344.73 points, or 1.79 per cent, at 76,501.99, and the Nifty50 was at 23,224.65, ahead by 396.10 points, or 1.74 per cent.
According to Ajit Mishra, SVP, research at Religare Broking, on the index front, a decisive close above 22,900 for Nifty could pave the way for a retest of the key moving average zone near 23,400. "On the downside, immediate support lies at 22,300. Until more stability is seen, we recommend maintaining a hedged approach. Participants should stay focused on global developments and corporate earnings for further direction," he noted.
Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting India's March month retail and wholesale inflation data, along with fourth quarter earnings reports from companies, including names such as IREDA and MRP Agro, among others.