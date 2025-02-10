Business Standard

Stock market braces for over $3.5 billion of expiring IPO lockups

Lockups on FirstCry operator BrainBees Solutions Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. and Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. end today

stock market, Indian stock market

The lockup expiries could test the pipeline of Indian IPOs, says securities regulator. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ashutosh Joshi and Dave Sebastian
 
Sale restrictions on more than $3.5 billion of newly listed Indian shares are set to expire on Monday, adding pressure to a stock market that has already erased about $1 trillion in value since mid December. 
 
Lockups on FirstCry operator BrainBees Solutions Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. and Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. end on Monday, according to data compiled by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. It’s India’s biggest lockup expiry in recent months but not all these shares will be up for sale as the companies’ founders hold sizable portions, according to Abhilash Pagaria, head of the researcher.
 
 
The lockup expiries could test the pipeline of Indian IPOs — the securities regulator says it’s processing more than 60 applications — which has defied the broader pessimism engulfing the nation’s shares amid concerns about the slowing economy and earnings growth. The total market capitalization of Indian stocks has fallen 20 per cent from their recent peak in December to $4.1 trillion. 
 
“If the weak sentiment in the secondary market continues, it’s likely to create headwinds for the primary market as well,” said Sunil Damania, chief investment officer of Marketsmojo Asset Management. 

Topics : Stock Market stock markets initial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

