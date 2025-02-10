Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open for India as US tariff threats loom; Asian markets mixed
Markets Today LIVE: Investors' focus will shift to third quarter earnings from companies amid muted sentiment in global markets as threats of more tariff pain ahead weigh on market sentiment
Stock Market News today LIVE Updates, Monday, February 10, 2025: While the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee delivered a 25 bps cut in repo rates on Friday, February 7, along widely expected lines, and the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Assembly elections in Delhi over the weekend, investors' attention will now turn to third quarter earnings from India Inc, along with the possibility of tariffs being planned by US President Donald Trump, and the continued selling of Indian equities by foreign investors.
In that backdrop, at 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,569, around 50 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
Further, according to Gautam Duggad, head of research — institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), while the monetary easing helps, markets take their cue from earnings. Moreover, he says the benefits of the Rs 1 trillion tax stimulus announced in the Union Budget will start to take effect from the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26). READ MORE
Separately, the surge in market volatility has dampened retail investor sentiment, evidenced in the slowdown of new dematerialised (demat) account openings at brokerages in January. Data showed that 2.84 million new demat accounts were opened last month — the lowest since November 2023, from the monthly average of 3.84 million new accounts opened during 2024. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, in the mainline section, Ajax Engineering IPO will open for subscription. In the SME section, Solarium Green Energy IPO and Solarium Green Energy IPO will enter their last day of subscription, Eleganz Interiors IPO will enter Day to of its subscription window, and Chandan Healthcare IPO will open for subscription.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Renewable energy projects of 40 GW fail to find buyers for green power
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nearly 40 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy projects tendered by four Renewable Energy Implementation Agencies (REIAs) designated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have failed to find buyers for their green power.
These projects, awarded by RE tendering nodal agency SECI and state-run power generators NTPC, NHPC, and SJVN, are pending for more than a year as no state has come forward to sign power sale agreements (PSAs), according to a presentation at an MNRE review meeting on February 5.
Bidding guidelines stipulate that a ‘letter of allocation’ (LoA) should be awarded 180 days of the tender announcement. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Weak merchant gains for gencos in Q3, but firms bet on recovery in long term
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realisations from merchant power sales for two major private power producer companies — Adani Power and JSW Energy — took a beating in Q3 FY2024-25. However, company executives and analysts remain optimistic about the segment’s long-term growth.
“Merchant rate was ₹6.86 per unit in the same period last year, compared to ₹4.54 now — a drop of more than ₹2 per unit, which has impacted earnings,” said Dilip Jha, chief financial officer of Adani Power, during an analyst call on February 5.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New setting, old demands: Centre, farmers to revive stalled discussions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The central government is expected to resume stalled talks with farmer groups who are demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops, in a few days.
Last month, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been sitting on a fast-unto-death on the border between Punjab and Haryana, had agreed to receive medical aid after a top-ranking Union government official assured him that talks will resume on February 14. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks' net interest margins likely to decline further after RBI rate cut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committe's decision to cut the repo rate by 25-basis-point (bps) last week is expected to further compress net interest margins (NIMs) of banks. The banks were already under pressure due to the elevated cost of deposits because of tight liquidity conditions.
"The 25-bps cut was expected. This would be slightly negative on the NIMs as the deposit cost will not come down but the lending rates will fall immediately on the external benchmarked linked loans (EBLR). Having said that, some liquidity measures, including a cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut, would have helped,” said a senior private sector banker. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian companies keen on Saudi's $63 billion Diriyah giga project
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A number of Indian firms are keen on investing in Diriyah, a $63-billion Saudi Arabian giga project. Some big names, including the likes of the Tatas and the Oberois, having already signed up, said CEO Jerry Inzerillo.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cess, surcharges, and shortfalls: The great Centre-state revenue tug of war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2025 has projected tax devolution of ₹14.22 trillion for 2025-26 to states. This constitutes one-third of the gross tax receipts of the Union government. And it is only slightly more than the 33.1 per cent projected at the revised level for the current financial year.
In this respect, the devolution in proportion to gross tax receipts would be the highest in FY26 since the Covid-hit year of 2020-21. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance ministry says no to public sector banks taking haircut on MTNL loans
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's finance ministry has rejected telecom operator Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s (MTNL’s) proposal for public sector banks (PSBs) to take a haircut on their debt to the struggling company, according to a senior government official.
PSBs have an exposure of ₹8,144 crore to the state-owned telecom firm, with the loans turning into non-performing assets. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small can be beautiful: MSME sector gears up for transformational changes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Small Industries Development Bank of India’s ‘MSME Outlook Survey Round One for October-December 2024’ indicates a positive outlook for the sector. The MSME Business Expectations Index, which ranges from 0 to 100, consistently remains above 60 for the next four quarters, from January-March 2025 to October-December 2025.
The index is notably higher than 65, signaling strong optimism, with readings of 66.35 for January-March, 68.83 for April-June, 68.93 for July-September, and 69.94 for October-December.
Furthermore, for exporters looking to invest in capital expenditure, a credit guarantee is now available, with the guarantee fee reduced to just one percent. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks will wait for next qtr to see if deposit rates can be cut: C S Setty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to State Bank of India Chairman C S SETTY, the country’s largest lender will reduce the external benchmark-linked loans this month itself. SBI's asset liability panel is set to meet this week. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tractor recovery, new launches to maintain volume momentum for M&M
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Original equipment manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a better-than-expected operational performance in Q3 FY25, led by robust growth in both its automotive and farm equipment segments. The company benefited from higher volumes, which helped improve operating leverage and expand margins.
However, brokerages have differing views on the carmaker's stock. Emkay Global Research increased its FY25 earnings per share forecast by 2 per cent due to stronger tractor sales, while leaving its projections for FY26 and FY27 unchanged. Meanwhile, analysts led by Chirag Jain maintained a ‘reduce’ rating on the stock, arguing that M&M’s internal combustion engine SUV cycle is nearing its end amid rising competition from electric SUVs. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Cracks in the SIP wall, GMPs for Hexaware and Ajax modest
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Locked at 23,800: Will Nifty find the key?
The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 index, up 773 points (3.4 per cent) from its recent low, is struggling to break past the 23,800 resistance level, say technical analysts. A decisive move above this mark is key for an upward trend.
“A strong buying push is needed to clear this level; until then, traders should book profits periodically,” said Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group eyes IPO within 12-18 months: Smita Deorah
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Home-grown school ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group is eyeing a public listing within the next 12 to 18 months, co-founder and co-chief executive officer Smita Deorah told Business Standard.
“We are working towards achieving a certain Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin level to give public markets confidence in the profitability of our model. We have to stay the course for another 12 to 18 months and then move towards an IPO,” she said. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi turns the wrench on auditor appointments, RPT rules
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a series of proposals aimed at reducing ambiguity in related party transaction (RPT) norms and improving transparency in secretarial audit reports.
These measures come amid allegations that several listed companies have engaged auditors with limited experience.
Sebi has recommended adding a monetary threshold alongside the existing 10 per cent standalone turnover threshold for subsidiaries seeking RPT approvals from listed companies’ audit committees. The proposed limits are ~1,000 crore for mainboard companies and ~50 crore for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listed on exchanges. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs' selling continues; withdraw Rs 7,300 cr from equities in a week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The exodus of FPIs from the Indian equity markets continued unabated, as they withdrew over Rs 7,300 crore (about 840 million) in the first week of this month due to global trade tensions, with the US imposing tariffs on countries such as Canada, Mexico, and China.
This came following an outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in the entire January. Before that, they invested Rs 15,446 crore in December, data with the depositories showed.
Going forward, experts believe that market sentiment will likely take cues from global macroeconomic developments, domestic policy measures, and currency movements.
According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 7,342 crore from Indian equities so far this month (till February 7). READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI opens NDS-OM platform for stock brokers to boost retail participation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday that it will allow non-bank brokers registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to access the negotiated dealing system-order matching (NDS-OM) platform.
This move is intended to expand retail participation in government securities.
The NDS-OM platform, operated by the RBI, is an anonymous order-matching system for secondary market trading in government securities (G-Secs). READ MORE
