Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India on tariff pause; Nikkei drags 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India on tariff pause
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are poised to open higher after the US temporarily suspended tariffs on imports for 90 days
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 11, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by the three month pause on tariffs to be levied on US imports from most countries, announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 9. This gives India an opportunity to expedite the finalisation of the first tranche of a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US.
However, the US move to hike total duties on China to 145 per cent, while making notable exceptions like copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and energy products, among others, has kept global markets jittery, with Asia-Pacific markets trading lower. READ MORE
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 4.55 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.66 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 wwas lower by 1.93 per cent.
Markets in the Asia Pacific region were tracking the overnight weakness on Wall Street, with US stock futures sliding on Thursday night, after the lower close in the previous session on Wall Street.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.99 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.11 per cent, and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.86 per cent. In the previous session, the Down Jones Industrial Average had closed 2.50 per cent lower at 39,593.66, the S&P 500 shed 3.46 per cent to close at 5,268.05, and the Nasdaq declined 4.31 per cent to close at 16,387.31.
In that backdrop, at 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,943, around 460 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday, April 10, on account of Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 22,350/73,650 would act as a key support zone for day traders, while 22,500/74,200 could be the key breakout level for the bulls.
“If the market falls below 22,350/73,650, it could retest levels of 22,250-22,200/73,300-73,000, while a dismissal of 22,500/74,200 could push the market towards 22,650-22,700/74,500-74,700,” he noted.
In other news, gold prices jumped nearly 3 per cent to an all-time high on Thursday, as a drop in the dollar and an escalating trade war between the US and China drove investors towards the safe-haven allure of the precious metal. Spot gold climbed 2.6 per cent to $3,160.82 an ounce at 01:54 PM. ET (1754 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,171.49 earlier in the session. READ MORE
Separately, India’s largest information technology (IT) services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday reported a 1.7 per cent decline in net profit to ₹12,224 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25, down from ₹12,434 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top three stocks to hedge your portfolio during market volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Godrej Consumer Products
The FMCG sector is exhibiting a decent recovery and Godrej Consumer Products is leading the charge. After retesting its key long-term average i.e. 200 weighted exponential moving average (WEMA), the stock has been steadily gaining ground. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading guide, April 11: Trump 90-day tariff halt, global sell-off, TCS Q4
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The 90-day tariff pause announced by US President Trump, coupled with a hefty 145 per cent levy on Chinese goods, ongoing foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, and TCS's underwhelming Q4 results, are expected to pressure Indian benchmarks—Nifty50 and Sensex.
However, GIFT Nifty futures hinted at a positive opening, climbing 451 points to reach 22,931 as of 6:32 AM. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets decline on trade war fears
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia Pacific region declined on Friday, after US stocks resumed their decline overnight as the escalating trade war tensions between the world’s two largest economies fuelled risk-off mood.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 4.82 per cent, while the Topix declined 4.64 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.57 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.44 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was lower by 0.87 per cent while China’s CSI 300 was behind by 0.51 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.43 per cent.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures were down on Thursday night following the lower close among benchmark indices as investors assessed the news flow around tariffs.
The S&P 500 futures slipped 0.84 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.95 per cent, and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.82 per cent.
Earlier, the S&P 500 declined 3.46 per cent on Thursday to close at 5,268.05, while the Dow tumbled 2.5 per cent to end at 39,593.66 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended at 16,387.31, lower by 4.31 per cent.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:49 AM IST