Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rally to dent India's jewellery purchases, boost investment: WGC

Gold rally to dent India's jewellery purchases, boost investment: WGC

Domestic gold prices hit a record high of ₹99,358 per 10 grams earlier this month

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

The country's jewellery demand in the January-March quarter fell 25 per cent from a year ago to 71.4 metric tonnes | Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share of investment demand in India's total gold consumption will likely rise in 2025, as the price rally curtails jewellery demand but lures investors trying to diversify their portfolios amid geopolitical tensions, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. 
The correction in the stock market amid concerns over a global trade war has been driving investment demand, especially through gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while jewellery demand is taking a hit, Sachin Jain, CEO of WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters on Wednesday. 
The country's jewellery demand in the January-March quarter fell 25 per cent from a year ago to 71.4 metric tonnes, the lowest for that period since 2009. In contrast, investment demand experienced a 7 per cent rise to 46.7 tonnes, the WGC said in a report published on Wednesday. 
 
Share of investment demand in total gold demand surged to 39.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, the highest in more than a decade, the WGC data showed. 

Also Read

BofA Securities expects gold prices to hit $3500 an ounce mark in 18 months on US tariff, demand

Gold prices can rise 13% in 18 months to hit $3500 an ounce: BofA Securities

Premiumgold

Reserve Bank of India's post-Covid gold addition second highest globally

Gold

Gold price hits $2,900 today, up 11% in 2025; will the rally continue?

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold demand up 1% in 2024, to remain supported by economic uncertainty: WGC

Gold, Gold jewellery

Gold consumption in India to cool in 2025 as prices soar, says WGC

Many potential jewellery buyers are on the sidelines due to volatile prices, and they are likely to enter the market once prices stabilise, Jain said. 
Domestic gold prices hit a record high of ₹99,358 per 10 grams earlier this month. They have risen 25 per cent so far in 2025 after rising more than 21 per cent in 2024. 
Despite the price rally, the WGC maintained its gold demand forecast for India at between 700 tonnes and 800 tonnes for 2025, down from last year's 802.8 tonnes, which was the highest since 2015. 
In the March quarter, scrap supplies fell 32 per cent from a year ago to 26 tonnes, the data showed. 
The Reserve Bank of India's gold reserves increased by 3 tonnes in the March quarter, though its buying activity in recent months has been less consistent than in 2024, the WGC said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Gold bars

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Here's why gold can be a smart long-term investment

Gold

Gold dips ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹97,520

PremiumBowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Gold's record run: Heirlooms put on sale, buyers turn to lightweight bling

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹98,200

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹98,230, silver price dips ₹100 to ₹1,00,800

Topics : World Gold Council Gold Gold trade Gold Prices Gold jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon