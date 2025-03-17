Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki cars to become 4% more expensive starting April 2025

Maruti Suzuki cars to become 4% more expensive starting April 2025

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and JSW MG Motor all announced price hikes this year to offset rising input costs

Maruti Suzuki car brand logo| Photo: Pexels

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price increase for its upcoming vehicles, citing rising input costs and operational expenses. In an exchange filing on Monday, the automaker mentioned that prices across its model range will rise by up to 4 per cent from April 2025, with the exact hike varying by model.
 
“While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,” Maruti Suzuki said in its filing.
 

Industry-wide price hikes

This move follows a trend of price increases across the Indian automotive sector, as manufacturers grapple with escalating production costs. In December 2024, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and JSW MG Motor all announced price hikes to offset rising input costs.
 
 
Maruti Suzuki’s planned April hike follows a previous increase at the start of the year. Meanwhile, M&M and JSW MG Motor implemented price increases of up to 3 per cent from January 2025, with Hyundai also making similar adjustments – increasing prices by up to Rs 25,000.
 

Why are automakers increasing prices?

The latest price revisions are driven by a sharp rise in costs for key raw materials, including aluminium, zinc, and rubber, as earlier reported by Business Standard.

According to Bloomberg data at the end of 2024 showed aluminium prices surging by 10.6 per cent year-on-year, while rubber had seen an even steeper rise of 26.8 per cent. These cost pressures have significantly impacted automakers’ production expenses.
 
Adding to these challenges, global shipping disruptions – particularly in the Red Sea, where tensions have once again heightened – have led to a sharp rise in container rates. The disruption in maritime trade has resulted in higher logistics expenses, further straining manufacturers’ supply chains. Additionally, unfavourable currency fluctuations have inflated the cost of imported components, compounding the financial strain on the industry.
 
Following the announcement, shares of Maruti Suzuki India were up 0.58 per cent at Rs 11,575.05 on the BSE at 10:40 am on Monday. 
 
 

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki car prices BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

