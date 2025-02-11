Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Beer gets costlier in Telangana after United Breweries' supply dispute

Beer gets costlier in Telangana after United Breweries' supply dispute

Company resumes distribution after 'constructive' discussion with the state government

beer shortage

Photo: Freepik

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana, India's top beer-consuming state, has from Tuesday approved an increase in prices. The decision follows a supply halt by Heineken-owned United Breweries last month due to a pricing dispute.
 
According to a government order, all existing stocks of beer must now be sold at the revised rates, bringing relief to manufacturers.
 

Supply halt and resolution

 
United Breweries, the maker of the popular Kingfisher beer, suspended supplies in Telangana. The company resumed distribution after "constructive" discussion with the state government, which assured that pricing and payment issues would be addressed in a "time-bound manner."
 
United Breweries holds 70 per cent share of the Telangana beer market, making its supply cut a significant disruption for consumers and retailers.
 
 

Delayed payments and price freeze

 
On January 8, the company cited financial strain as the reason for the supply halt. It pointed to long-standing issues such as delayed payments and the absence of government approval for a price hike since the 2019-20 financial year. The outdated pricing model had reportedly impacted its profitability.

Also Read

Soyabean oil

Centre extends soyabean procurement in Maharashtra, Telangana for farmers

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

ACB registers DA case against Telangana official, finds Rs 4 cr assets

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Opposition explodes over Telangana's 'flawed' Backward Classes count

CASTE MATTERS

56% of Telangana population belongs to backward classes, shows data

Dalits, Scheduled Caste, SC, Protest

Backward classes form majority of Telangana's population: Caste survey

 

Alcohol regulation in India

 
India ranks as the world's eighth-largest alcohol market by volume. However, each state independently regulates alcohol pricing, as liquor sales are a crucial source of tax revenue. In Telangana, alcohol is purchased by the state government and then distributed to retail stores. Officials had previously rationed supplies to prevent hoarding and mitigate shortages.
 

Market reaction and stock Impact

 
United Breweries has yet to issue an official statement following the government’s price revision. The company’s stock dipped 1.2 per cent on Monday, after the revision.
 
With the price hike now in effect, the beer industry in Telangana anticipates more stable supply and revenue streams moving forward.
 
(With Reuters inputs)

More From This Section

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent

FIR against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia: The controversy explained

construction, Economy, Building

PIL filed in Delhi HC against construction sealing practices of NDMC, MCD

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Govt offices in Delhi to stay closed on Feb 12 for 'Guru Ravidas Jayanti'

Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: New Income Tax bill likely to be tabled by FM Sitharaman today

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

LIVE: Non-state actors, disruptive technologies have made world order fragile, says Rajnath Singh

Topics : Telangana Heineken Kingfisher Beer alcohol BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon