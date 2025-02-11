Markets LIVE: Sensex climbs 75 pts to 77,385 in pre-open; Nifty flat at 23,380; L&T, HCL, RIL lead
Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were marginally higher on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues as investors assessed US President Trump's tariff moves
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 11, 2025: Even as US President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday imposing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the US, with threats of more tariffs standing in the way, markets around the world discounted worries around them to climb higher.
In the US, Wall Street indices, Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.38 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.98 per cent higher.
Elsewhere, markets in the Asia Pacific region were higher too, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbing 0.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi gaining 0.9 per cent. Japan markets were closed for a holiday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.07 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was behind by 0.73 per cent. In that backdrop, at 7:08 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,469, around 10 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
Furthermore, investors will be keeping a close eye on December quarter results, from companies including Vodafone Idea, and Lupin, among others, along with the continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
Separately, Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, has launched five new indices — the BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap, and BSE 1000 Multicap (equal size weighted). READ MORE
Meanwhile, in the primary markets today, Ajax Engineering IPO (Mainline) and Chandan Healthcare IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their suscription window, while Eleganz Interiors IPO (SME) will see its last day of subscription.
Further, in the SME section, the basis of allotment for Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will get finalised today.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser at pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, UltraTech cement were among the top losers on Sensex. L&T, HCLTech, RIL were among the top gainers. Today, investors will closely watch Q3 results of Berger Paints, Vodafone Idea and others.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up over 14 pts, near 23,400 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mirroring Sensex, NSE Nifty rose over 14 points and was near 23,400-level in pre-opening session. In the previous session, Nifty50 also ended lower by 178.35 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 23,381.60.
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat with positive bias in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up over 30 points above 77,300-level in the pre-opening session. GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a positive start to the session. Global markets were mixed.
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec says 'Short Strangle' ideal choice for Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: There is an improvement in the overall market breadth over the last week, suggesting a limited downside capped within 22,900. On the higher side, 23,800 remains crucial and might take some time before it is breached. READ MORE
8:52 AM
The list includes Expleo Solutions, Torrent Power, Minda Corporation, TCI Express, UNO Minda, Man Infraconstruction, and Uniparts India.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Cochin Shipyard, ITC, and seven other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during Tuesday’s trading session following their announcements of interim dividends for shareholders.
The list includes Expleo Solutions, Torrent Power, Minda Corporation, TCI Express, UNO Minda, Man Infraconstruction, and Uniparts India.
Notably, the shares of all ten companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, according to data from the BSE. READ MORE
8:41 AM
The redistribution of assets will be made in the form of tokens, conditional upon users voting in favor of the scheme. This scheme represents approximately 85 per cent of the balances of investors on the crypto exchange, valued as of July 18, 2024, at 1 PM IST—the day the firm was impacted by the alleged breach. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX completes asset restructuring on platform
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crypto platform WazirX announced on Monday that it has completed its asset restructuring process. Following this, a scheme will be put to a user vote—nearly seven months after an alleged security breach impacted the platform, resulting in a loss of over $230 million.
The redistribution of assets will be made in the form of tokens, conditional upon users voting in favor of the scheme. This scheme represents approximately 85 per cent of the balances of investors on the crypto exchange, valued as of July 18, 2024, at 1 PM IST—the day the firm was impacted by the alleged breach. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi bars Kalahridhaan Trendz from securities market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Kalahridhaan Trendz, its managing director Niranjan D Agarwal, and two others from the securities market on Friday for alleged lapses in material disclosures and misleading information provided through stock exchange filings. READ MORE
8:22 AM
In 2024, the total value of mutual funds' corporate bond holdings surged by 18 per cent to reach Rs 6 trillion, a level last seen in 2021, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This marks a significant increase from Rs 5.1 trillion at the start of 2024, although it remains on par with the levels observed in early 2018. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual Fund activity picks up in corporate bond market, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After nearly six years of stagnation, mutual funds' exposure to corporate bonds is showing signs of resurgence. This uptick is driven by strong inflows into corporate bond funds and a growing investor interest in hybrid schemes.
In 2024, the total value of mutual funds' corporate bond holdings surged by 18 per cent to reach Rs 6 trillion, a level last seen in 2021, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This marks a significant increase from Rs 5.1 trillion at the start of 2024, although it remains on par with the levels observed in early 2018. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Retail investors, on the other hand, were out of step as 1,081 companies in which they hiked stakes fell an average 7 per cent, while 895 companies in which they cut their stakes, gained an average of 3 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market dance to tunes of FPIs; retail investors out of sync
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The 766 NSE-listed companies in which the FPIs hiked their stakes gained an average of 1.9 per cent during the three months, whereas in 871 companies in which overseas funds pruned their holdings dropped 8.2 per cent, according to data compiled by Prime Infobase.
Retail investors, on the other hand, were out of step as 1,081 companies in which they hiked stakes fell an average 7 per cent, while 895 companies in which they cut their stakes, gained an average of 3 per cent. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price hits $2,900 today, up 11% in 2025; will the rally continue?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices have continued their stellar run of calendar year 2024 (CY24) into 2025 as well. The yellow metal surged nearly 11 per cent thus far in CY25 to hit $2900 levels in the international market on Monday. Back home, the gold prices (SPOT) gained over 1 per cent on the MCX to breach the Rs 85,000 mark per 10 grams.
Unlike in CY24, gold demand and gold prices, experts suggest, that had gained momentum on the back of buying by global central banks and investment demand, the recent uptick in the yellow metal in 2025 has been led by tariff threats by US president Donald Trump, which in turn have seen investors move away from equities to safer havens. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nykaa reported a sharp rise of 51.3 per cent in net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) to Rs 26.41 crore against Rs 17.45 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the net profit rose 103.6 per cent from Rs 12.97 crore a quarter ago. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.12 per cent higher. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.62 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.19 per cent lower, while mainland China’s CSI 300 dragged 0.9 per cent. Japan markets were closed for a holiday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets mostly climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors appeared to look past US President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.12 per cent higher. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.62 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.19 per cent lower, while mainland China’s CSI 300 dragged 0.9 per cent. Japan markets were closed for a holiday.
8:03 AM
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 167.01 points, or 0.38 per cent, led by a 4.8 per cent gain in McDonald’s. The 30-stock index closed at 44,470.41. The S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent to end at 6,066.44, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.98 per cent to 19,714.27.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's benchmark indices climbed on Monday as traders looked past the latest tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 167.01 points, or 0.38 per cent, led by a 4.8 per cent gain in McDonald’s. The 30-stock index closed at 44,470.41. The S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent to end at 6,066.44, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.98 per cent to 19,714.27.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY MARKETS LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE NSE equity Indian stock markets Q3 results IPO GMP
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:56 AM IST