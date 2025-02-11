Business Standard

Cera Sanitary share price slips 4% weak Q3 results; check details here

The company's net profit dropped 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 46 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 51 crore in Q3FY24

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Cera Sanitary share price: Cera Sanitaryware (Cera Sanitary) share price dropped as much as 3.93 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 6,330.70 per share on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. 
 
The fall in the share price came after the company reported a weak set of results. 
 
The company’s net profit dropped 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 46 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 51 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24) 
 
Cera Sanitary’s revenue rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 452.3 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 439 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) remained flat Y-o-Y at Rs 61.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Ebitda margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) to 13.6 per cent in Q3FY25, from  14 per cent in Q3FY24.
 
About Cera Sanitaryware
 
Cera Sanitaryware Limited is a manufacturer of bathroom and kitchen products, offering a wide range of items such as sanitaryware, faucets, tiles, and wellness solutions. 
 
Founded in 1980 and originally known as Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited, the company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Cera Sanitary stands out for its use of cutting-edge technologies, including 3D printing, robotic glazing, and pressure casting, which ensure the highest standards of quality in its products.
 
Cera’s extensive product portfolio includes ceramic sinks, wash basins, baths, bidets, water closet pans, flushing cisterns, urinals, and seat covers, as well as wellness products like showers, steam cubicles, and whirlpools. 
 
Catering to diverse market segments, Cera Sanitary offers products in mass, mid, premium, and luxury categories, and its manufacturing facility runs on non-conventional wind and solar power in Gujarat. Cera markets its products through a robust network of dealers and retailers across India.
 
At 1:50 PM, Cera Sanitary share price was trading 3.56 per cent lower at Rs 6,355.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.28 per cent lower at 76,323.72

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

