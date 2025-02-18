Stock Market LIVE: Sensex; Nifty trade lower; SMIDs lower; Banking, Metal stks drag, IT index gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 18, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened flat with small cuts on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 40.14 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 75,956.72, and the Nifty50 was at 22,946.60, lower by 12.90 points, or 0.06 per cent. Indian stock markets managed to break their 8-day losing streak and eke out a marginally positive close on Monday, February 17, in the face of continued selling by foreign institutional investors. They net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,937.83 crore on Monday, while their domestic counterparts net bought shares worth Rs 4,759.77 crore during the session. Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened flat with small cuts on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues.Indian stock markets managed to break their 8-day losing streak and eke out a marginally positive close on Monday, February 17, in the face of continued selling by foreign institutional investors. They net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,937.83 crore on Monday, while their domestic counterparts net bought shares worth Rs 4,759.77 crore during the session.

Moreover, the gathering pace of discussions to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, which has propelled European markets to record highs, bodes well for markets and economies around the world.

However, stock market bears have another reason to push prices lower. The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio after Q3FY25 is the worst in more than five years (22 quarters).

According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), the ratio stood at 0.3x, the lowest since Q1FY21. This means that for every company whose projected earnings (for FY26 or FY27) were upgraded, nearly four companies saw their earnings downgraded.

In another news, shares worth over ₹50,000 crore (or approximately $6 billion) are set to become freely tradable between now and April 10. However, this time, private equity (PE) firms and institutional investors holding pre-IPO or anchor book shares may face an extended wait amid challenging market conditions. They now face a dilemma: Whether to sell at reduced valuations or hold out in hopes of a market rebound.

On the positive side of things, India expects that the US will "take care" of its concerns regarding additional import levies on steel and aluminium, and the proposed reciprocal tariffs during the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) discussions likely to begin in the next few weeks.

In the the primary markets, meanwhile, the subscription window for Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO in the mainline section, along with Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO in the SME section will close today.

Further, in the SME section, the basis of allotment for shares of Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will also get finalised today.