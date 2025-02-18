Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex; Nifty trade lower; SMIDs lower; Banking, Metal stks drag, IT index gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with small cuts at market open on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,937.83 crore on February 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,759.77 crore on Monday. (Image: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
9:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Calibrated buying can be done since largecaps are fairly valued'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The weakness in the market persists despite the mild recovery witnessed yesterday. The market construct doesn’t favour a rally in the market. FIIs are likely to continue to sell. News flows are not positive. The US market continues to be strong and may attract more capital flows to the US from other markets. 

A new development is from the Chinese authorities indicating a new perspective regarding the Chinese government’s approach to Chinese businesses. President Xi has indicated the need for a “clean relationship” between government and business. This is regarded as a favourable development for reviving the Chinese economy, which is struggling now from the fall out of the crisis in the real estate sector. If the Chinese government’s new initiatives attract positive responses from the FIIs, that means more bad news for Indian markets. 

More money will flow into Chinese stocks through the Hang Seng exchange since the PE of the Hang Seng index is only around 12 compared to the 18.5 one-year forward PE in India. 

Since largecaps are fairly valued in India, calibrated buying in this segment can be done. But the market construct doesn’t favour aggressive buying."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

9:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Allcargo Terminals hits 5% upper circuit as CFS volumes in Jan at 53.8 '000 TEUs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Allcargo Terminals: In its monthly business update, the company said its Container Freight Station (CFS) volumes in January 2025 was 53.8'000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) powered by exports. Further, its volumes were up by 4 per cent compared to December 2024 and up by 11 per cent as compared to January 2024. 
 

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paytm trades in green after launching Rs 250-SIP with SBI MF

Stock Market LIVE Updates: One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, through its arm Paytm Services Private Ltd has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) Mutual Fund to launch 'JanNivesh Rs 250 systematic investment planning (SIP)'. This will enable users to begin their investment journey with just Rs 250.
 

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 360 One Wam flat after unveiling plans to buy 15% stake in Bharti AXA

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 360 One Asset will acquire a 15 per cent stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Texmaco Rail Engg drags 3% as co expects wagon orders to taper in short-term

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Texmaco Rail Engineering expects order growth for freight cars (wagons) to taper in the short term due to rising congestion of freight and passenger trains causing a slowdown in freight growth for Indian Railways.
 

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ABB India gains over 3% after 56% rise in Dec quarter profit at Rs 528.41 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In Q4, the company posted a net profit of Rs 528.41 crore as compared to Rs 338.68 crore a year ago. The revenue of the company stood in the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,364.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,757.49 crore a year ago.

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

Barring Nifty IT and Media, all sectors trade in negative territory

Nifty PSU Bank top sectoral loser, down about 0.7 per cent.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets trade lower

Nifty SmallCap down 0.05 per cent 

Nify MidCap slips 0.19 per cent

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Tech Mahindra, Zomato among top gainers on BSE.

UltraTeh Cement, Titan among top losers on BSE.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 22,963.65

Nifty previous close was 22,959.50


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens higher at 76,073.71

Sensex opens at 76,073.71

Sensex previous close was 75,996.86


9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles at 22,963.70 in pre-open

Nifty settles at 22,963.70, up 4.20 points, or 0.02 per cent

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settled at 76,087 in pre-open

Sensex settled at 76,087, up 90.14 points, or 0.12 per cent

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last Day! Quality Power IPO ends today; subscription at 83 per cent, GMP turns flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quality Power Electrical Equipment's initial public offering (IPO), which opened for public subscription on February 14, 2025, is set to conclude today, February 18. According to subscription data from the NSE, the IPO has received a lukewarm response, with bids for 9,224,514 equity shares against 11,112,530 shares on offer by the end of February 17. This represents a subscription rate of 83 per cent.
 
The Quality Power IPO has seen the highest demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who have oversubscribed their reserved category by 1.10 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have oversubscribed their category by 1.07 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have subscribed to 0.62 times. READ MORE
 

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Havells, PG Electroplast, KEI, Amber: EMS continues to shine, says Nuvama

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) presented mixed results for the consumer durables and electrical segments, while the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) sector continued to excel, according to analysts at Nuvama.

Many consumer durables companies reported disappointing earnings, falling short of profit estimates due to lower margins. In contrast, EMS players exceeded expectations, showing strong revenue and profit growth. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 18, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened flat with small cuts on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 40.14 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 75,956.72, and the Nifty50 was at 22,946.60, lower by 12.90 points, or 0.06 per cent.
  Indian stock markets managed to break their 8-day losing streak and eke out a marginally positive close on Monday, February 17, in the face of continued selling by foreign institutional investors. They net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,937.83 crore on Monday, while their domestic counterparts net bought shares worth Rs 4,759.77 crore during the session.
  Moreover, the gathering pace of discussions to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, which has propelled European markets to record highs, bodes well for markets and economies around the world.  
  
However, stock market bears have another reason to push prices lower. The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio after Q3FY25 is the worst in more than five years (22 quarters).
  According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), the ratio stood at 0.3x, the lowest since Q1FY21. This means that for every company whose projected earnings (for FY26 or FY27) were upgraded, nearly four companies saw their earnings downgraded. READ MORE
  In another news, shares worth over ₹50,000 crore (or approximately $6 billion) are set to become freely tradable between now and April 10. However, this time, private equity (PE) firms and institutional investors holding pre-IPO or anchor book shares may face an extended wait amid challenging market conditions. They now face a dilemma: Whether to sell at reduced valuations or hold out in hopes of a market rebound. READ MORE
  On the positive side of things, India expects that the US will “take care” of its concerns regarding additional import levies on steel and aluminium, and the proposed reciprocal tariffs during the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) discussions likely to begin in the next few weeks. READ MORE
  In the the primary markets, meanwhile, the subscription window for Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO in the mainline section, along with Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO in the SME section will close today. 
  Further, in the SME section, the basis of allotment for shares of Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will also get finalised today.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

