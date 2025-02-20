Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India were headed for a lower start on Thursday, amid mixed global cues and US tariff concerns
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 20, 2025: Developments in global markets, insights from the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting minutes released overnight, and progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, apart from foreign investors' activities, and US' tariff concerns are likely to drive markets today.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,881.30 crore on Wednesday, February 19, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 1,957.74 crore during the trading session.
Also Read: From FPI standpoint, India easiest market to sell: Herald Van Der Linde At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,931.5, around 80 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
The recent market downturn has spared no one, including newly listed stocks. On average, stocks that debuted last year are down 37 per cent from their peak levels. Six of these stocks are trading 50 per cent below their all-time highs, while 42 of the 99 recently listed stocks have fallen below their issue prices. READ MORE
Moreover, according to Uday Kotak, founder and director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, over-financialisation can hurt the Indian economy as investors move their savings into equities without understanding valuations. Speaking at Kotak Institutional Equities' investor conference ‘Chasing Growth 2025’, Kotak said the rules of the game have changed, and the primary change has been felt in capital flows. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold US currency worth $15.1 billion in December in the spot foreign exchange market, after a record net sale of $20.2 billion in November, according to the latest data released on Wednesday. The net short position in the forward market rose further to $67.9 billion by the end of the month, from $58.9 billion in November. READ MORE
Meanwhile, there is no activity scheduled in the mainline section of the primary markets today, in the SME section, Shanmuga Hospital IPO will list on the bourses, and Swasth Foodtech India IPO and HP Telecom India IPO will open for subscription.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid strong global trends, gold jumps to all-time high of Rs 89,400
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, gold prices increased by Rs 900, reaching the historic peak of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams in the national capital, driven by robust global trends, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association.
In the preceding trading session, the precious metal with a purity of 99.9 per cent had closed at Rs 88,500 per 10 grams. Additionally, on February 14, gold prices had risen by Rs 1,300, attaining a lifetime high of Rs 89,400 per 10 grams in the local markets. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Baptism by fire for new stocks in mkt slump; many fell below issue price
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The recent market downturn has impacted all, including newly listed stocks. On average, stocks that debuted last year have dropped by 37 per cent from their peak levels. Six of these stocks are now trading 50 per cent below their all-time highs, and 42 out of the 99 newly listed stocks have fallen below their issue prices.
Among the hardest hit are Exicom Tele-Systems, which has plummeted by 68.5 per cent from its all-time high, followed by ECO (India) Mobility & Hospitality (-67.76 per cent), Vibhor Steel Tubes (-63.2 per cent), and Ola Electric (-61.6 per cent). Other notable declines include Popular Vehicles & Services (-59 per cent), Baazar Style Retail (-52 per cent), Godavari Biorefineries (-50 per cent), and Carraro India (-50 per cent). READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 20, 2025: Religare Ent, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India is looking to position itself as a manufacturing hub for exports for emerging markets like Africa and neighbouring nations, according to reports. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy & Sell: Top picks by Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal for February 20
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Kotak Mahindra Bank stock has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and has been a relative outperformer in last couple of months. Prices are riding above the 20 DEMA and the RSI oscillator also hints at a continuation of the momentum. Hence, we expect the outperformance to continue in the stock. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks on Feb 20
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cholamandalam Investment has shown strong performance in the financial sector, stabilising around its 100-week EMA. The stock is maintaining strength near the neckline of its consolidation range, supported by multiple moving averages. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Additionally, markets will react to the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting, which were released overnight, and keep an eye on the US weekly jobless claims report due today. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Markets Today, Feb 20: Fed minutes, Nifty weekly F&O, Tariffs; IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Today, stock markets will be influenced by a variety of global market cues, such as developments regarding US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and the Russia-Ukraine talks. Investors will also focus on stock-specific news, foreign investor activity, and the Nifty weekly F&O expiry.
Additionally, markets will react to the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting, which were released overnight, and keep an eye on the US weekly jobless claims report due today. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Separately, China kept its key lending rates unchanged, as the country prioritises financial stability over interest rate easing to bolster the economy. The People’s
Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.1 per cent, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6 per cent.
Following that, mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.13 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was behind by 1.69 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 dragged 1.28 per cent, and the broader Topix fell 1.34 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.41 per cent, declining for the fourth straight day.
In South Korea, the Kospi was behind by 0.58 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.27 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific mkts mostly decline on Trump's tariff plans; China holds rates steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Thursday, as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to levy 25 per cent tariffs on auto, chip and pharmaceutical import.
Separately, China kept its key lending rates unchanged, as the country prioritises financial stability over interest rate easing to bolster the economy. The People’s
Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.1 per cent, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6 per cent.
Following that, mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.13 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was behind by 1.69 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 dragged 1.28 per cent, and the broader Topix fell 1.34 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.41 per cent, declining for the fourth straight day.
In South Korea, the Kospi was behind by 0.58 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.27 per cent.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets climb amid tariff concerns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US markets rose overnight even as the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting minutes showed that it remains cautious amid President Donald Trump's tariff plans.
The S&P 500 rose 0.24 per cent to its second record high in a row, to settle at 6,144.15. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.07 per cent to close at 20,056.25, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.16 per cent to close at 44,627.59.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex sensex nifty Nifty50 BSE NSE equity Indian stock markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:30 AM IST