Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 80 pts higher at 75,381; Nifty at 22,850; Tata Steel, JSW Steel gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 19, 2025:
Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with a positive bias in the pre-open session on Wednesday, amid weak global cues.
At pre-open the BSE Sensex was ahead by 171.91 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 75,473, and the Nifty50 was at 22,868.70, ahead by 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent.
The Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by muted global cues on Wednesday, following a lower close on Wall Street overnight amid weak consumer sentiment there.
Also on investors' radar will be the policy rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve later today.
In the previous trading session, the BSE Sensex gained 1,131 points, or 1.5 per cent to close at 75,301, and the NSE Nifty50 climbed 325.5 points, or 1.45 per cent to end at 22,834.
Meanwhile, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities, after a long consolidation, the Nifty and Sensex indices successfully surpassed the 22,600 and 74,500 resistance zones on Tuesday. He says the market is currently trading comfortably above the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which also indicates a further uptrend from current levels. "We believe that the short-term market outlook is bullish; but for day traders, buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy. Going ahead, 22,700/75,000 and 22,600/74,500 will act as key support zones for Nifty/Sensex, while 22,950/75,600 and 23,000/75,800 could serve as profit-booking areas," he says.
That apart, according to Mukul Kochhar of Investec India, the next big market surprise likely to be upward. In a conversation with Business Standard, he said the market fall has created a favourable investment landscape, even as investor mood remains subdued.