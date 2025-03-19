Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 80 pts higher at 75,381; Nifty at 22,850; Tata Steel, JSW Steel gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with a positive bias in the pre-open session on Wednesday, amid weak global cues. At pre-open the BSE Sensex was ahead by 171.91 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 75,473, and the Nifty50 was at 22,868.70, ahead by 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent. The Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by muted global cues on Wednesday, following a lower close on Wall Street overnight amid weak consumer sentiment there. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with a positive bias in the pre-open session on Wednesday, amid weak global cues.The Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by muted global cues on Wednesday, following a lower close on Wall Street overnight amid weak consumer sentiment there.

Nearer home, however, foreign institutional investors net buying Indian equities worth Rs 694.57 crore on Tuesday, coupled with domestic institutional investors' net accumulation of shares worth Rs 2,534.75 crore in the previous session is likely to provide some upside to domestic sentiment.

Also on investors' radar will be the policy rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve later today.