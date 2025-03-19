Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 80 pts higher at 75,381; Nifty at 22,850; Tata Steel, JSW Steel gain
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 80 pts higher at 75,381; Nifty at 22,850; Tata Steel, JSW Steel gain

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened flat with a positive bias on Wednesday, amid weak global cues.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 694.57 crore on March 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,534.75 crore on Tuesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 22,850, up 40 pts after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up over 40 points, above 22,850 after the markets opened. 


9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and losers in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors were among the top gainers on Sensex in pre-open. 

 

9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices gain in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices inched higher in pre-opening session. 


9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 23,000, up over 85 prs in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 rose over 85 points and was near 23,000-level in pre-open. 


9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 75,800, gains over 300 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex gained over 300 points in the pre-opening session and was above 75,800-level. 


8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Inability to close above 22,730 today could signal loss in momentum'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook: "While it took 10 trading sessions to swing higher from the lower Bollinger band and break above the middle band, we expect the travel to the upper band to unfold in much less time. This should also suggest that the 23,000 region which was expected to spark a stop and reverse move, may give away. Ideally, a full retracement to the Feb peak should unfold, setting us up with 23,807 as the optimistic target, with intermediate resistance spotted in the 23,460-500 vicinity. Alternatively, inability to close above 22,730 today after early positivity, could signal loss in momentum, but an outright reversal is less favoured".

Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Domestic-focussed themes continue to be safe bets'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The big question in investors’ minds is: will the market rally continue? The positive domestic macros favour continuation of the rally. If FIIs continue to buy, the rally can sustain, but it remains to be seen. The external factors continue to be negative and hugely uncertain. April 2nd and reciprocal tariffs are not far away. The market will be weighed down by the uncertainty on that front.

A significant feature of yesterday’s rally is that it was led by fairly-valued, domestic-focused segments like leading financials. This trend can continue. Beaten down stocks in the mid and smallcap segments have also bounced back. There is more steam left in this segment, too, even though the valuations in the broader market continue to be high. Investors can wait for better clarity to emerge on the sustainability of the ongoing trend. Domestic-focussed themes continue to be safe bets."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty on four entities for 'non-genuine trades'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed fines amounting to ₹20 lakh on four entities for engaging in non-genuine trading practices within the illiquid stock options segment on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Through four separate orders, Sebi levied penalties of ₹5 lakh each on Nirman Chatha, Rajvardhan Foundation, Dinesh Kumar Agarwal HUF, and Pramod Kumar Jain.

The actions followed Sebi's findings of large-scale trade reversals in the illiquid stock options segment at BSE, which artificially inflated trading volumes.

Subsequently, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading patterns of various entities in the illiquid stock options segment at BSE during the period between April 2014 and September 2015. READ MORE
 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shapoorji Pallonji Group in final lap to raise nearly Rs 28,600 crore debt

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Numerous global financial institutions have expressed strong interest in joining Shapoorji Pallonji Group's ambitious $3.3 billion (approximately ₹28,600 crore) debt-raising initiative. This highlights the confidence investors have in the strategic financial maneuvers of the real estate and construction group.
 
The record-breaking private credit initiative, the largest of its kind in India, is being spearheaded by Evangelos Ventures Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity of the group. According to a source familiar with the transaction, the funds secured through this effort will primarily be utilised to settle the outstanding loans of the group’s real estate and infrastructure ventures. READ MORE
 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: These 5 companies to remain in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of companies including Angel One, Axtel Industries, Blue Pearl Agriventures, and Galaxy Surfactants, among others are set to remain in the spotlight today, March 19, 2025, following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividend, subdivision (stock-split), or rights issue.
BSE data suggests that shares of all these 5 companies will turn ex-date tomorrow, March 20. READ MORE
 

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap fund correction: Trim exposure if it exceeds 20%, avoid full exit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With smallcap funds declining 21.6 per cent over the past three months, many investors, who were highly bullish on this segment during the bull run of 2023 and 2024, are a shaken lot today. 
 
Experts suggest investors must adopt the mantras of asset allocation and long-term investing to weather this phase. READ MORE
 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market driven by long-term investors, not speculation: NSE CEO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashish kumar Chauhan said a majority of Indians are long-term investors as only 2 per cent out of the 110 million market participants actively trade in derivatives. 
 
"Out of 110 million market participants, only 2 per cent actively trade in derivatives. The majority are committed to long-term investing, he stated.

At a recent panel discussion in Singapore, he dispelled the notion that India's stock market is driven primarily by speculative trading. READ MORE
 

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 19: Bajaj Auto, BPCL, GR Infra, Paytm, Zydus Life

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharat Petroleum Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluJ Aerospace, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Government of Kerala, and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to develop the first hydrogen-fueled Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft ecosystem globally. READ MORE
 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cash market volumes, margin trading book shrink as traders turn cautious

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the past nine months, subdued market sentiment has triggered a significant drop in cash market activity and margin trading levels. Cash market volumes have tumbled by 45 per cent since their peak in June 2024, while the margin trading book—an instrument enabling traders to leverage their stock purchases—has contracted by 16 per cent from its high in September 2024.
 
Experts point to a combination of weak investor confidence and regulatory adjustments as the driving forces behind this decline, which has also led to a reduction in options premium volumes. READ MORE
 

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests buying these 2 stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NLC India stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance of its 200 DEMA on a closing basis. The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts. READ MORE
 
Next »

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat with a positive bias in the pre-open session on Wednesday, amid weak global cues. 
  At pre-open the BSE Sensex was ahead by 171.91 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 75,473, and the Nifty50 was at 22,868.70, ahead by 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent.
  The Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by muted global cues on Wednesday, following a lower close on Wall Street overnight amid weak consumer sentiment there. 
  Nearer home, however, foreign institutional investors net buying Indian equities worth Rs 694.57 crore on Tuesday, coupled with domestic institutional investors' net accumulation of shares worth Rs 2,534.75 crore in the previous session is likely to provide some upside to domestic sentiment.
  
Also on investors' radar will be the policy rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve later today.
 
In the previous trading session, the BSE Sensex gained 1,131 points, or 1.5 per cent to close at 75,301, and the NSE Nifty50 climbed 325.5 points, or 1.45 per cent to end at 22,834. 
Meanwhile, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities, after a long consolidation, the Nifty and Sensex indices successfully surpassed the 22,600 and 74,500 resistance zones on Tuesday. He says the market is currently trading comfortably above the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which also indicates a further uptrend from current levels.  "We believe that the short-term market outlook is bullish; but for day traders, buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy. Going ahead, 22,700/75,000 and 22,600/74,500 will act as key support zones for Nifty/Sensex, while 22,950/75,600 and 23,000/75,800 could serve as profit-booking areas," he says.
  That apart, according to Mukul Kochhar of Investec India, the next big market surprise likely to be upward. In a conversation with Business Standard, he said the market fall has created a favourable investment landscape, even as investor mood remains subdued. READ MORE
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50BSE NSE equityGift Nifty

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News