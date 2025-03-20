Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani, Emaar said to be discussing deal structure for $1.4 bn India unit

Adani, Emaar said to be discussing deal structure for $1.4 bn India unit

Adani family and Emaar are discussing the structure of a transaction, which could include an unlisted Adani unit infusing about $400 million in equity

Adani Group

An agreement could be reached soon as April, but there’s no guarantee of a deal as talks are ongoing | Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai
 
Billionaire Gautam Adani is in advanced talks to buy the Indian unit of Dubai-based developer Emaar Group at a potential enterprise value of $1.4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, helping Asia’s second-richest person expand in real estate. 
The Adani family and Emaar are discussing the structure of a transaction, which could include an unlisted Adani unit infusing about $400 million in equity, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
 
An agreement could be reached soon as April, but there’s no guarantee of a deal as talks are ongoing, the people said.
 
 
Representatives for Adani Group and Emaar didn’t respond to requests for comment. 

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani

Gautam Adani, brother Rajesh get court relief in Rs 388 cr cheating case

PremiumAdani group

Adani group commits Rs 1.1 trillion capital expenditure for FY26

Adani Energy

Fitch lifts Adani Energy rating watch, first upgrade since US indictment

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi redevelopment contract: SC seeks response from Maha govt, Adani

Adani

Women envoys hail diverse workforce at Adani's clean energy, other projects

 
Emaar said in January it was in discussions with some groups in India, including Adani, about a potential sale of a stake in Emaar India Ltd.

Portfolio Boost

An acquisition of the Emaar unit would enlarge Adani’s real estate portfolio in India, which covers 24 million square feet of property and another 61 million under development, according to its website.
 
The Adani family’s real estate unit emerged as the top bidder to redevelop one of the largest housing projects in Mumbai at an estimated 360 billion rupees, Bloomberg News reported this month.
 
Adani is also in redeveloping Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, one of the biggest in the world and the backdrop to Hollywood movie Slumdog Millionaire.
 
Emaar India is developing residential and commercial projects in places including New Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

More From This Section

Renault

Renault India to hike prices of entire model range by up to 2% from April

HCL

UK-based Prudential Plc to set up health insurance JV with HCL Group

GCC

Global Capability Centers salaries poised to grow 9.8% over next 12 months

PremiumCapital Goods

New order inflows in Q4 tepid so far for engineering, capital goods

Jensen Huang

Nvidia looks to expand AI reign with new chips, personal supercomputers

Topics : Adani Adani Group Emaar Emaar India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon