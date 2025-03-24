Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; March PMI Flash eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are headed for a positive start, amid mixed global cues on Monday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 24, 2025: The Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by global market moves, along with concerns surrounding trade tariffs, and the actions of foreign portfolio investors.
At 7:07, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,500, around 120 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
Investors will also be keeping an eye out for India Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMI Flash figures for March, scheduled for release later today.
According to Ajit Mishra – SVP - research, Religare Broking, markets witnessed a strong rebound last week, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex surging over 4 per cent. The rally was fueled by improving investor sentiment, improvement in foreign flows, and positive global developments. Nifty closed at 23,350.4, while Sensex ended the week at 76,905.51, both near their weekly highs.
"Nifty’s recent breakout from the 22,250-22,650 range has propelled it to a crucial resistance level around 23,400, where key moving averages (100-DEMA and 200-DEMA) are positioned. A decisive move beyond this level could set the stage for further gains towards the 23,800-24,100 zone. On the downside, the 22,750-23,000 range is expected to provide strong support in case of a pullback," he adds.
Meanwhile, Venugopal Manghat, chief investment officer for equity at HSBC MF, says the best investment opportunity remains in India. However, in a conversation with Business Standard, he adds that falling markets have dampened sentiment among retail investors, as seen in the declining investments across equity mutual fund (MF) schemes. READ MORE
Elsewhere, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India rose by 26.4 per cent to $99.9 billion in the current financial year (FY25), fuelled by private equity investments, when compared to $79.05 billion worth of deals reported in the last financial year. READ MORE
Separately, weak market sentiment until February has eroded stock trading volumes over the past five months, straining liquidity in smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes. Stress test data shows that the 10 largest smallcap schemes now take an average of 37 days to liquidate half their portfolios, up from 28 days in September 2024. READ MORE
In the primary markets, meanwhile, Divine Hira Jewellers IPO (NSE SME) and Paradeep Parivahan IPO (BSE SME) will list on the exchanges. Grand Continent Hotels IPO (NSE SME) will see its last day (Day 3) of subscription, while Rapid Fleet Management Services IPO (NSE SME) and Active Infrastructures IPO (NSE SME) will see Day 2 of their subscription windows. Desco Infratech IPO (BSE SME) is scheduled to open for subscription.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 24: IndusInd, ONGC, L&T, RIL, Power Grid, NCC, Ola
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of companies like Transrail Lighting, DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Sanathan Textiles, Concord Enviro Systems and Identical Brains Studios could see a selloff with their lock in period for anchor investors ending on Monday. READ MORE
8:13 AM
The stock price has been range-bound, but a bullish breakout is now underway, with prices surpassing multiple highs. This breakout is backed by strong volume and a bullish candlestick pattern. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 3 stocks on March 24
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Scrip - CHOLAHLDNG (Cholamandalam Financial Holdings)
The stock price has been range-bound, but a bullish breakout is now underway, with prices surpassing multiple highs. This breakout is backed by strong volume and a bullish candlestick pattern. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Additionally, key economic indicators, movements in US bond yields, and trends in foreign fund flows are likely to play a significant role in shaping market dynamics. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: GIFT Nifty; Flash PMIs; Tariffs; FIIs; Desco Infratech IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investor sentiment is expected to remain cautious throughout the week due to ongoing developments surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. With the deadline for imposing reciprocal tariffs on various countries approaching on April 2, 2025, market participants are closely monitoring the situation.
Additionally, key economic indicators, movements in US bond yields, and trends in foreign fund flows are likely to play a significant role in shaping market dynamics. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closed higher on Friday, after US President Donald Trump indicated some 'flexibility' regarding tariffs, while reiterating the April 2 deadline for reciprocal tariffs.
The S&P 500 added 0.08 per cent to close at 5,667.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.52 per cent and settled at 17,784.05, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 32.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 41,985.35.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets mostly lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Monday amid the nearing deadling of levying tariffs by April 2 on US trade partners.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.07 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.16 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was higher by 0.52 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.04 per cent and the Topix was down 0.33 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.23 per cent and the CSI 300 was higher by 0.23 per cent.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:49 AM IST