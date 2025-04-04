Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open for India after US tariffs sap sentiment

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 4, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be roiled by the sell-off in global markets in the previous session after US President Indian stock markets are likely to be roiled by the sell-off in global markets in the previous session after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on a majority of imports (with some exceptions) to the United States from most of its trading partners, on Wednesday, April 2.

US markets plummeted on Thursday, sending the S&P 500 back into correction territory for its biggest one-day loss since 2020. The broad market index dropped 4.84 per cent to settle at 5,396.52, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,679.39 points, or 3.98 per cent, to end at 40,545.93, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 5.97 per cent to close at 16,550.61.

Further, futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 77 points, or 0.2 per cent, on Thursday night, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally lower.

In Europe, the STOXX600 had lost 2.57 per cent, the UK's FTSE declined 1.55 per cent, and Germany's DAX shed 3.01 per cent.

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 2.46 per cent, and the Topix was behind by 3.18 per cent. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.29 per cent, while the Kosdaq climbed 0.59 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 1.42 per cent. The Hong Kong and mainland China markets are closed today for the Qingming Festival.

In that backdrop, at 7:03 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,216.50, 110 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.

Meanwhile, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty opened lower following weak global cues but recovered immediately. "Sentiment remains strong as the Indian market showed resilience despite weak global equity trends led by Trump's tariffs. Short-term support is placed at 23,100, and as long as the Nifty stays above this level, the trend is likely to remain strong. On the higher end, it may move towards 23,430, and a decisive move above this level could trigger a stronger rally," he said.

In other news, bankers have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make secured overnight rupee rate (SORR) the overnight benchmark instead of weighted average call rate (WACR) in the monetary policy review meeting next week. READ MORE

In the primary markets today, the basis of allotment for Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) is likely to get finalised today.