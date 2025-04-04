Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open for India after US tariffs sap sentiment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open for India after US tariffs sap sentiment

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to track declines in global markets as investors assess the impact of wide-ranging tariffs announced by Trump on April 2

SI Reporter New Delhi
Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,806 crore on April 3, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 221.47 crore on Thursday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 8:55 AM IST
8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi launches system to verify authenticity of notices and summons

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the Document Number Verification System (Sebi-DNVS) to enhance transparency and enable verification of documents issued by the regulatory body.
 
Recipients of notices, summons, show-cause notices, or letters from Sebi will now have the ability to confirm their authenticity. Each document will carry a unique ‘outwards number’ to facilitate the verification process. READ MORE
 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Low-volatility index funds, ETFs show lower drawdowns and higher returns

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recent market turbulence has prompted investors to explore strategies that safeguard against sharp index fluctuations while enabling potential gains during recovery periods. Low-volatility funds have emerged as an effective solution for these needs.

Several asset management companies (AMCs) such as Nippon, Axis, SBI, Groww, and ICICI Prudential have submitted proposals to Sebi for launching index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to low-volatility indices. Meanwhile, firms like ICICI Prudential, Kotak, UTI, Motilal Oswal, HDFC, and Mirae already provide such investment options. READ MORE
 

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance ministry asks banks to work on deposit mobilisation strategies

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union finance ministry has directed public sector banks (PSBs) to devise strategies aimed at enhancing deposit mobilisation and to present these plans promptly, sources indicate.

"Deposit mobilisation has emerged as a key concern for the banking sector, and addressing it effectively requires a well-thought-out strategy," stated a senior government official who attended the discussion.
 
The meeting, chaired by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju, included the participation of PSB chiefs along with representatives from select private sector banks. READ MORE
 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US reciprocal tariffs: Exporters flag concerns of dumping from China

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Washington's move to enforce a 27 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports poses a dual challenge: dampening short-term demand and heightening concerns about potential dumping from China, according to exporters.
 
Previously, uncertainty surrounding the tariffs had already caused American buyers to delay placing orders. With the levy now confirmed, Indian suppliers plan to engage with their U.S. counterparts to chart a path forward, they noted. READ MORE
 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US tariffs: Calls grow louder for PLI push to mitigate looming trade risks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the United States imposing reciprocal tariffs on India, experts suggest that expanding the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme could play a crucial role in bolstering the ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative and cushioning the potential trade impact.

President Donald Trump has declared a 27 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, set to take effect on April 9.

Certain categories, however, have been exempted, including pharmaceutical products, semiconductors, lumber, copper, gold, energy resources, and select minerals. Meanwhile, items like steel, aluminum, automobiles, and auto components remain subject to existing Section 232 duties.
 
Economists believe these new tariffs could accelerate India’s reform agenda and further drive initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and the PLI scheme. READ MORE
 

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump's tariffs have unleashed worst of all possible worlds for his voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The White House has emphasized that the newly introduced tariffs, which are set to disrupt the global economy, are “reciprocal.”

However, it has become evident that this claim is misleading. These tariffs are not tied to the duties imposed by the targeted nations on U.S. exports. Instead, they are calculated based on the trade deficit that each country has with the U.S., adjusted for the scale of their bilateral trade.
 
This unconventional approach was unexpected—and for good reason. It lacks any sound economic or ethical rationale. In hindsight, though, it reflects President Donald Trump’s fundamentally flawed understanding of global trade dynamics. READ MORE
 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gems & jewellery exporters jittery over steep hike in US reciprocal tariff

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The threat of reciprocal tariffs has materialised, with the gems and jewelry sector emerging as one of the hardest-hit industries. India's diamond exporters view these tariffs as a heavy burden that could severely impact exports over the coming months, as both US consumers and Indian exporters work to assess the cost implications, industry stakeholders have noted. READ MORE
 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch on Apr 4, 2025: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Avenue Supermarts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported a standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at ₹14,462.39 crore as compared to ₹12,393.46 crore a year ago, in its Q4 update. READ MORE
 

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs wipe out $2.5 trn from US stock market amid recession fears

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Approximately $2.5 trillion was wiped off the S&P 500 Index on Thursday as fears mounted that President Donald Trump's extensive new tariffs could steer the economy toward a recession.
 
The hardest-hit companies were those heavily reliant on overseas manufacturing for their supply chains. Apple Inc., which produces most of its US-sold devices in China, tumbled 9.3 per cent. Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike Inc., both tied to manufacturing in Vietnam, saw declines exceeding 9 per cent. Meanwhile, major retailers like Target Corp. and Dollar Tree Inc., whose inventories largely depend on imports, suffered drops of more than 10 per cent. READ MORE
 

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty Bank on Friday, April 4

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bull Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty

1) Buy Bank Nifty (24-April Expiry) 52000 Call at Rs 623 & simultaneously sell 52500 Call at Rs 410
 
 Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen 5 per cent (Prov) rise in open interest with it rising by 0.49 per cent.

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Union Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks must have stocks for your portfolio. Check why

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Bank stock has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and has been a relative outperformer within the PSU Banking space in last couple of weeks.

The overall PSU banking stocks have witnessed a positive momentum as the index has given a breakout from its consolidation. Hence, we expect the uptrend to continue in Union Bank in the short term. READ MORE
 

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Bull Call Spread' is your go-to strategy for Nifty50 today; here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Suggested Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread

The recent selling pressure from ~23,870 highs has stabilised around 23,100-23,140, which aligns with the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 21,965 to 23,870.

Despite short-term volatility, the overall market structure remains constructive, with the pullback appearing as a healthy retracement within the ongoing bullish trend. READ MORE
 

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Today: Stock market trading guide before the Opening Bell on April 4

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The global stock market turmoil, triggered on Thursday by US President Donald Trump's imposition of stringent reciprocal tariffs on over 180 nations, has now spilled into its second day as countries retaliate with their own tariffs against the US.

Markets opened on a weaker note worldwide, with Japan's Nikkei dropping 2.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declining by 1 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 losing 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong and China remain shut for the Qingming Festival.
 
In India, GIFT Nifty futures signal a steep 100-point gap-down start, suggesting a rough opening for the domestic stock market. READ MORE
 

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia Pacific region were lower on Friday. 

Japan's Nikkei was lower by 2.4 per cent, and the Topix was behind by 3.4 per cent. 

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2 per cent, while the Kosdaq climbed 0.53 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 1.68 per cent. 

The Hong Kong and mainland China markets are closed today for the Qingming Festival.
 

7:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street tumbles after wide-ranging tariffs weigh on sentiment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street stocks dropped on Thursday. The S&P 500 slipped back into correction territory after its biggest one-day loss since 2020. The broad market index dropped 4.84 per cent to settle at 5,396.52, its worst day since June 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,679.39 points, or 3.98 per cent, to end at 40,545.93, which was its worst session since June 2020. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite declined 5.97 per cent to close at 16,550.61, registering its biggest decline since March 2020. 

Further, futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 77 points, or 0.2 per cent, on Thursday night, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally lower.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 4, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be roiled by the sell-off in global markets in the previous session after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on a majority of imports (with some exceptions) to the United States from most of its trading partners, on Wednesday, April 2. 
    US markets plummeted on Thursday, sending the S&P 500 back into correction territory for its biggest one-day loss since 2020. The broad market index dropped 4.84 per cent to settle at 5,396.52, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,679.39 points, or 3.98 per cent, to end at 40,545.93, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 5.97 per cent to close at 16,550.61. 
 
Further, futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 77 points, or 0.2 per cent, on Thursday night, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally lower.
 
  In Europe, the STOXX600 had lost 2.57 per cent, the UK's FTSE declined 1.55 per cent, and Germany's DAX shed 3.01 per cent.
 
In the Asia Pacific region, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 2.46 per cent, and the Topix was behind by 3.18 per cent. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.29 per cent, while the Kosdaq climbed 0.59 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 1.42 per cent. The Hong Kong and mainland China markets are closed today for the Qingming Festival.
  In that backdrop, at 7:03 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,216.50, 110 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
  Meanwhile, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty opened lower following weak global cues but recovered immediately. "Sentiment remains strong as the Indian market showed resilience despite weak global equity trends led by Trump's tariffs. Short-term support is placed at 23,100, and as long as the Nifty stays above this level, the trend is likely to remain strong. On the higher end, it may move towards 23,430, and a decisive move above this level could trigger a stronger rally," he said. 
  In other news, bankers have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make secured overnight rupee rate (SORR) the overnight benchmark instead of weighted average call rate (WACR) in the monetary policy review meeting next week. READ MORE
  In the primary markets today, the basis of allotment for Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) is likely to get finalised today.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

