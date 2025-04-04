Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Donald Trump cuts India tariff to 26% from 27% in final White House list

Donald Trump cuts India tariff to 26% from 27% in final White House list

Trump's 27% tariff on Indian imports has been quietly revised to 26% after discrepancies in White House documents sparked confusion among trade watchers and officials

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, April 2, 2025. (Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

First it was 27 per cent. Now it’s 26 per cent. Confusion surrounding US President Donald Trump’s newly announced reciprocal tariffs has led to a quiet revision — and India is at the centre of it all.
 
India will now face a 26 per cent tariff, not 27 per cent as originally published in the White House annex, after a round of last-minute corrections to the official documents. The update comes after a discrepancy was spotted between the figures shown during Trump’s “Liberation Day” speech and those listed in the formal implementation papers.
 
According to Bloomberg, 14 countries — including India — were initially assigned a one percentage point higher tariff in the annex than what was flashed on screen during Trump’s Rose Garden announcement. The White House has since revised the annex, aligning the numbers with what was presented to the public. 
 
 
India, which had been bracing for a 27 per cent hit, now joins several other countries in a curious game of tariff ping-pong. South Korea’s rate bounced between 25 per cent and 26 per cent before settling at 25 per cent. Others such as Norway, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa and Thailand saw similar adjustments.

Despite the confusion, New Delhi isn’t sounding the alarm. Indian officials are calling the move a “mixed bag” rather than a “setback” and are continuing talks with the US on a broader trade deal expected later this year.
 
Under the new policy, all trading partners will face a 10 per cent base tariff starting 5 April. Then, four days later, select countries — including India — will see rates rise to their newly confirmed levels.
 
A White House official has confirmed that the rates listed in the revised annex are final. 
 
Adding to the drama, some overseas territories that were highlighted during Trump’s announcement — such as Reunion Island, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Norfolk Island — mysteriously vanished from the final document. Reunion was even shown with a 37 per cent tariff during the presentation but was dropped from the formal list.
 
So where do things stand now?
 
France, as part of the EU, will face a 20 per cent tariff. Australia remains at the global minimum of 10 per cent. And India, slightly relieved, is officially set at 26 per cent — at least for now. 
   

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs tariff India BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

