Tata Investment shares up for 3rd day on heavy volumes, zoom 32% in 6 days

Tata Investment shares up for 3rd day on heavy volumes, zoom 32% in 6 days

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation hit a new high of ₹9,596.75, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Investment Corporation share price today

 
Shares of Tata Investment Corporation hit a new high of ₹9,596.75, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market. 
 
In the past three trading days, the stock price of Tata Group’s investment company has rallied 15 per cent. In the past six trading days, it has zoomed 32 per cent after the company fixed record date for 1:10 stock split.
 
In the month of September, Tata Investment’s market price has appreciated by 41 per cent. It has bounced back 86 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹5,147.15 touched on February 17, 2025. 
 
 
At 11:17 AM; Tata Investment was up 8 per cent at ₹9,571.95 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 80,429. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 1.62 million equity shares representing 3.2 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 

Tata Capital IPO

 
Tata Capital is set to launch India’s largest ever initial public offering (IPO) by a non-banking financial company (NBFC), valuing the Tata group firm at ₹1.38 trillion. With an issue size of up to ₹15,512 crore, the issue will rank as the fourth-largest IPO in the history of India’s equity markets, the Business Standard reported.

Tata Capital has set a price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open for anchor investors on October 3, and for the general public from October 6 to 8.
 
According to Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Tata Investment Corporation Limited is third largest shareholder in Tata Capital, holding 82.9 million equity shares or 2.1 per cent stake as on July 31, 2025.
 

Fixes October 14, 2025 as record date for stock split

 
Tata Investment Corporation on September 22, 2025, informed that, the company has fixed October 14, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision of existing 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each into 10 ₹1 each.
 
Tata Investment said the rationale behind the split is to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.
 

Company overview

 
Tata Investment Corporation and its subsidiary, a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the category of Investment Company, is primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries. The company, a Systemically Important NBFC, has been classified by RBI as a middle layer NBFC.
 
The company’s portfolio is a mix of listed and unlisted Tata and Non-Tata equities, fixed income securities, InvITs, REITs, rental commercial property, venture capital and mutual funds. The management in the company’s FY25 annual report said that the unlisted investments of the company have appreciated significantly in FY 2024-25 and have contributed significantly to the change in the value of NAV of the company in the current year.
 
As regards to Indian equity markets, Tata Investment said the corporate earnings performance over the next 6-9 months will decide the trend in the market. If corporate earnings visibility were to indicate a rebound to 14 per cent, as forecasted, it would make India an extremely attractive destination on relative valuation and strong macros. This could result in a resurgence in equity foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.
     

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

