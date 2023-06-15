Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, down 250 pts; Nifty tests 18,700

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices slipped back into the negative zone as weakness in bank and IT stocks offset the firm trend in auto and FMCG shares.



The BSE Sensex was down 150 points at 63,065-odd level, while the NSE Nifty50 managed to hold the 18,700 level. Global markets were surprised after the US Fed hinted of two more rate hikes later this year.







Among others,

On the flip side, Asian Paints, Nestle, Divi's Lab, Hero Moto and Cipla were the among the few frontline gainers.Among others, IDFC First Bank rose 3 per cent to hit an over six-year high on the BSE on the back of heavy volumes. The stock quoted at its highest level since October 2016., Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Reliance led losses on the Sensex, while Hindalco and ONGC were the top Nifty losers.