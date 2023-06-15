Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, down 250 pts; Nifty tests 18,700

Stock Market Live on June 15, 2023: In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index was up 0.5 per cent, while the Smallcap index added 0.3 per cent.
The BSE Sensex was down 150 points at 63,065-odd level, while the NSE Nifty50 managed to hold the 18,700 level. Global markets were surprised after the US Fed hinted of two more rate hikes later this year.
Among others, IDFC First Bank rose 3 per cent to hit an over six-year high on the BSE on the back of heavy volumes. The stock quoted at its highest level since October 2016.,
First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 7:30 AM IST