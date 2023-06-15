Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, down 250 pts; Nifty tests 18,700

Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, down 250 pts; Nifty tests 18,700

Stock Market Live on June 15, 2023: In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index was up 0.5 per cent, while the Smallcap index added 0.3 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, down 250 pts; Nifty tests 18,700

Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices slipped back into the negative zone as weakness in bank and IT stocks offset the firm trend in auto and FMCG shares.

The BSE Sensex was down 150 points at 63,065-odd level, while the NSE Nifty50 managed to hold the 18,700 level. Global markets were surprised after the US Fed hinted of two more rate hikes later this year.
2:16 PM Jun 23

Sensex Heatmap:: Private Banks, IT shares top drags; Auto hold fort

2:02 PM Jun 23

Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel-making tech

The EASyMelt (electric-assisted syngas smelter) technology is an iron-making solution that can be implemented in existing integrated steel plants to accelerate decarbonisation. READ MORE

Photo: Bloomberg

1:52 PM Jun 23

ALERT: SAT defers Zee appeal against Sebi to June 19, Monday

SAT has deferred the hearing of Subhash Chandra and Puneet Goenka appeal against Sebi order to Monday, June 19, reports ET Now.

1:47 PM Jun 23

Maruti sitting on 100,000 plus pending deliveries as MPV market expands

Maruti Suzuki's popular multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), Ertiga and XL6 have a combined order backlog of more than 100,000 vehicles, Autocar India (ACI) reported. The delay in deliveries is due to supply chain crises and production-related limitations. READ MORE

Maruti Super Carry
Photo: Website

1:36 PM Jun 23

ALERT:: ECB rate decision later today, rate hike expected

ECB is expected to hike interest rates by another 25 bps later today.

1:27 PM Jun 23

ALERT:: KFin Tech wins awards for advisory-led Wealth Management; stock down over 1%

KFin Technologies has won three advisory-led wealth management awards at Sahamati Samvaad 2023. The awards were for Easy Banking (One Money Account Aggregator - Money One TSP - Goal Teller) and two for Wealth - Balanced Portfolio HNI Investors (One Money AA - KFintech TSP - Dezerv) and Mid and Low- Income Investors (One Money AA - Money One TSP - Goal Teller).

1:19 PM Jun 23

As work-from-office resumes, TCS employees get less time to upgrade skills

After IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) asked employees to come to the office at least three days a week, there has been a sharp decline in the average number of learning hours per employee, according to a report in The Times of India. Average learning hours fell from 121 in the FY22 to 82 in FY23, according to TCS’ annual report. READ MORE

Tata consultancy services, TCS

1:09 PM Jun 23

Stock Market Live: Sensex near day's low, down 150 pts; IT, banks weigh

Source: Yahoo Finance

1:01 PM Jun 23

ALERT :: PVR Inox rallies 3% as 'Adipurush' sees nearly 4,80,000 ticket sales for first weekend

12:55 PM Jun 23

ALERT :: US FDA clears FDC's Aurangabad unit, classifies as ‘No Action Indicated’

>> US FDA inspection for Aurangabad unit is closed, issues Establishment Inspection Report 

12:43 PM Jun 23

ALERT :: Cochin Shipyard bags order worth Rs 580 crore

>> Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged an international order from Wilson Shipowning AS, Norway, for Design and Construction of 6 Nos. new generation diesel electric 3800 DWT general cargo vessel.
 

12:32 PM Jun 23

GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertilizer stocks amid rebound on charts

Shares of fertilizer stocks will be in limelight post Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT) hit a new historic peak on Tuesday. Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers showed bullish rally in previous session signalling more upside in the coming session. READ MORE

12:21 PM Jun 23

PNB, LIC, SBI and BoB looking to seek formal bids for stake sale in UTI AMC

Earlier, the Tata Group was expected to buy the majority stake in UTI AMC from these four entities. But the deal could not go forward as a large investor insisted that a formal bidding process be followed instead of nomination. READ MORE

12:11 PM Jun 23

ALERT :: Lokesh Machines bags license for manufacturing of small arms from Govt of India

12:01 PM Jun 23

Market Check :: Sensex at day's low

11:53 AM Jun 23

Varun Beverages trades ex-date for 1:1 stock split, soars 7% in muted mkt

The board of directors of the company had fixed Thursday, June 15, 2023 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company from one equity share, having face value of Rs 10 each, into 2 equity shares, having face value of Rs 5  each. The company had approved stock split through Postal Ballot on June 2, 2023. READ MORE

11:42 AM Jun 23

India considers rule changes to bolster $731 billion insurance sector

"Proposals for amendments to insurance laws include rationalized capital requirements, composite registration, one-time registration for intermediaries, value-added services by insurers, and sale of other financial products,” Debasish Panda, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, told Bloomberg via email.  READ MORE
 

11:32 AM Jun 23

Market Check :: Midcaps outperform large-caps; Index up half a per cent

11:22 AM Jun 23

ALERT :: India's m-cap hits record peak of Rs 292 trillion intra-day

>> It crossed the earlier level of Rs 291.25 trillion hit in December 2022

11:11 AM Jun 23

IDFC First Bank at over 6-yr high; zooms 47% in 2 months on stable outlook

In the past two months, the stock of IDFC First Bank has zoomed 47 per cent on a stable outlook. READ MORE
IDFC First Bank

