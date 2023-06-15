STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could see a sluggish start on Thursday following a hawkish rate pause by the US Fed announced overnight. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,818 levels, down 20 odd points. As anticipated, the US central bank held interest rates after 15 months of hikes, but forecasted that another two quarter percentage point moves are on the way before the end of the year.Wall Street closed mixed as the S&P 500 eked out a 0.08 per cent gain. The Nasdaq added 0.39 per cent while the Dow Jones lost 0.68 per cent.Asian markets mostly rose with tepid gains this morning led by a 1 per cent jump in Hang Seng index. Meanwhile, China central bank cut its key medium-term lending rate by 10 bps after 10 months as the economy’s recovery remained uneven.Back home, SJVN will be in focus as it signed a pact with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state. Dilip Buildcon will also be on the radar as the company received completion certificate for a project worth Rs 1,522 crore.